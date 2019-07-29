Earlier this summer, I detailed the latest all-star baseball exploits of Champaign Central rising senior Isaiah Jackson, who managed to add playing in a third Major League Baseball park to his list of accomplishments as part of the Double Duty Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Turns out that wasn’t Jackson’s last bit of diamond excitement for 2019.
Jackson was among more than 120 athletes chosen to compete in the Hank Aaron Invitational, a camp meant to find 44 players for a future game at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. Action kicked off Sunday at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. Among those slated to attend the camp are current MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, former MLB player Tony Clark and the daughter of Jackie Robinson, Sharon.
According to a media advisory for the camp, high-schoolers from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were selected by representatives from “(the) MLB Youth Academy network, Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program, MLB, MLBPA, USA Baseball, the Buck O’Neil Scouts Association and MLB scouts.”
Jackson and others got a treat Sunday, when former Chicago Cub Andre Dawson addressed the group. That thrill will continue Monday with Ken Griffey Jr. doing the same. It’s another exciting opportunity for Jackson to represent Champaign.Even though the 2019-2020 prep basketball season still is on the horizon, there’s plenty to talk about in the summer when it comes to hoops.
Of course, there’s the AAU season. Beyond that, scholarship recipients for the Battle of the Border All-Star Basketball Classic were announced earlier this month.
Four athletes were honored through this process — two each from Illinois and Indiana. And the former names should be familiar to News-Gazette readers.
Ridgeview graduate Ryan Parker and Westville alumna Emily Jordan were lucky enough to get some college assistance through this program. Each is getting $450 to help with the cost of higher education.
Parker is headed to Missouri University of Science and Technology, while Jordan will be attending Danville Area Community College.
Parker averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his senior basketball campaign. Jordan drained 44 three-pointers for the Tigers as a senior.Hopefully readers have enjoyed my summer preps page, an idea from sports editor Matt Daniels that I’ve enjoyed executing.
We’re going to try to keep some of its elements going even past the summer, and that means I’ll need more topics to cover as the year goes on.
