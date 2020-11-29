Football took place at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, in the form of Illinois hosting No. 3 Ohio State. What was supposed to transpire in Champaign this week was two days of high school football state championship games.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused IHSA officials to push football to the spring. In lieu of state football not occurring this fall, it’s as good a time as any to look back at the last 10 years of local teams being involved in state title games at either Memorial Stadium or Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
➜ 2018 (at Illinois): Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Class 2A champion) and Monticello (3A champion). Coach Mike Allen‘s Falcons continued a two-year undefeated run by knocking off Maroa-Forsyth 35-16 despite trailing 14-7 after one quarter. Coach Cully Welter‘s Sages, meanwhile, won their first-ever state crown by edging out Byron 24-20 in rainy, cold conditions.
➜ 2017 (at NIU): Tuscola (1A runner-up), GCMS (2A champion). Coach Andy Romine‘s Warriors rallied from a 21-7 deficit, but a back-and-forth fourth quarter went to Lena-Winslow during a 21-20 outcome. The Falcons took their inaugural title in thrilling fashion, stunning Maroa-Forsyth 38-32 when future Illini Bryce Barnes caught a touchdown pass with barely a minute to play.
➜ 2015 (at NIU): Arcola (1A champion), Unity (3A runner-up). Coach Zach Zehr‘s Purple Riders completed a perfect season by trumping Stark County 35-17 as Clayton Strader was part of four touchdowns. Coach Scott Hamilton‘s Rockets were overmatched by Bishop McNamara, 50-7.
➜ 2013 (at NIU): St. Joseph-Ogden (3A runner-up). Coach Dick Duval‘s team engaged in a shootout with Stillman Valley but fell 43-41 in overtime. Connor Janes rushed for three scores in defeat.
➜ 2012 (at Illinois): Unity (3A runner-up). After Mitch Negangard put the Rockets up 12-0 with two rushing touchdowns, Aurora Christian took control en route to a 42-12 victory.
➜ 2011 (at Illinois): Tuscola (1A runner-up). Coach Rick Reinhart‘s club entered the game at 14-0, but Dakota’s Jake Apple rushed for 373 yards and Tuscola lost 41-27.
➜ 2010 (at Illinois): Tuscola (1A runner-up). Lena-Winslow led 25-7 before halftime, and two Jud Wienke touchdown passes to Cody Shelmadine weren’t enough in a 47-14 loss.