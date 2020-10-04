On Sunday, we released the first of several profiles on local boys’ basketball players to watch during the 2020-21 season — assuming it happens, of course, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Centennial’s Khailieo Terry, a Champaign Central transfer, spoke about what it’s like to be renowned for dunking and what legacy he feels he’s left on Champaign high school hoops ahead of his senior season.
I’m not going to spoil which other athletes will follow in this series. However, I feel it’s only fair to put a spotlight on some of the boys who won’t be involved but still are worth keeping an eye on this winter:
Trey Bazzell (Sr., Prairie Central).
- A returning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer, Bazzell helped the Hawks to a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A postseason last year. He’s already reached 1,000 career points and averaged nearly 20 per game as a junior for a squad that won 24 games.
Cale Steinbaugh (Jr., Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
- Steinbaugh broke out as a freshman in 2018-19 and continued this strong play in 2019-2020, surpassing 1,000 career points as a sophomore. Perhaps Steinbaugh’s biggest accomplishment last season, though, was guiding the Buffaloes to their first Vermilion County Tournament title game since 1988.
Elijah Tidwell (Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin). Staying in Vermilion County, Tidwell served as a solid Robin to defending All-Area Player of the Year Drew Reifsteck
- ‘s Batman. Tidwell now could be asked to man a ship that sailed all the way to a Class 2A super-sectional last season.
Amareon Parker (Sr., Centennial). Though he might get overshadowed by Terry, Parker is more familiar with coach Tim Lavin
- ‘s system and was integral to the Chargers racking up 17 victories in the previous campaign. He’s also a pretty exciting player both in the paint and beyond the arc.
Isaiah Thompson (Jr., Judah Christian). The Tribe has developed a hot spot for talented hoopsters in recent years. Judah’s three-headed threat in 2019-2020 was Thompson, Noah Jackson and Tyler Grenda
- . The latter two have graduated, meaning point guard Thompson likely will be asked to shoulder even more of a load this coming season.