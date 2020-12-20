It’s time to comb through another batch of high school sports headlines as we wait for those activities to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, I’m taking a look at the week of Dec. 15-21, 2019.
➜ One year after IHSA member schools voted in favor of bringing district scheduling to football, the same membership voted to remove that bylaw before even one season could transpire under such a schedule.
A 324-307-69 vote on Dec. 17, 2018, approved the placement of teams, within classes, in eight different geographic groups, in which they would contest round-robin schedules and advance the top four teams of each group to the postseason. This would’ve gone into effect during the 2021 season.
But a 374-241-87 vote on Dec. 17, 2019, ensured the present football scheduling and postseason formats will stay in place for the foreseeable future.
“The idea of giving up our scheduling powers to the IHSA, I think a lot of people thought it was a good idea until they saw some of the projections,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said after the second vote.
➜ Oakwood senior Katelyn Young produced her 2,000th career basketball point during a 39-32 win over rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Dec. 16, 2019.
Young currently is thriving in her first college season with Murray State. She’s captured the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honor three times, the first athlete in 17 years to do so, during the Racers’ 3-2 start.
➜ Monticello’s pep band received the opportunity to play during an Illinois men’s basketball game, Steve Hoffman wrote for the Piatt County Journal-Republican on Dec. 18, 2019.
The Sages’ musicians received an opportunity at the Dec. 29 Illini game versus North Carolina A&T because Illinois’ band traveled to California for the football program’s Redbox Bowl appearance.
“I received an email from Barry Houser, the (Marching Illini) director,” Monticello music instructor Alison Allender said, “and he asked if we would be interested in playing. So we jumped on the opportunity — because, how cool.”