Readers might think there isn’t much to look back on from one year ago in the high school sports scene, considering the Christmas holiday is involved. Never fear, however — there are basketball tournaments galore. Here’s a glance back at the week of Dec. 22-28, 2019 when holiday tournaments ruled the calendar year. We sure miss that this year, but be on the lookout next week for some holiday tournament memories from area coaches and fans.
➜ We kick off with a pair of scoring milestones. As Oakwood’s Katelyn Young did in the previous week, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Emily Meidel reached 2,000 career points. She turned in a 26-point performance as the Blue Devils stumped Salt Fork 47-31 in Bismarck’s own BSN Classic.
Meanwhile, Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Mackenzie Bruns churned out 29 points on her way to the 1,000-point plateau for her career, guiding the Panthers past Neoga 62-57 in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
➜ The day after Christmas, I made a trip to the Pontiac Holiday Tournament to watch the Danville boys’ basketball team compete in their opening game. Pontiac, which would have hosted its 90th tournament this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, always brings out some of the state’s top boys’ programs.
The Vikings were among them last season, though they stumbled against Benet, 66-62 in a nailbiter. Benet was ranked seventh in Class 3A entering the game.
Tevin Smith (17 points), Devin Miles (16), Nathanael Hoskins (15) and Robert Stroud (12) all reached double figures for Danville, which wouldn’t be at full strength much longer. Later in this tournament, Smith was sidelined with an injury and wound up missing many of the Vikings’ games across the remainder of the season.
➜ Our All-Area volleyball package also came out during this week. St. Thomas More star Allie Trame, now in her freshman season at Alabama, captured her second Player of the Year honor.
This marked the third consecutive year in which a Saber grabbed the award. The Volleyball Player of the Year also has stayed with an Illini Prairie Conference school since 2013, with athletes from STM (Trame, Mica Allison, Lexi Wallen), St. Joseph-Ogden (Kylie Michael) and Unity (Lizzy Barnard) all winning the honor.