It’s crazy how much things can change in just one year.
For example, I’d normally be covering as many high school basketball games as possible leading up to holiday tournaments before and after Christmas. But with high school winter sports on hold in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m now the Illinois football beat writer.
There isn’t much to speak of in prep athletics right now unfortunately. The IHSA Board of Directors has said it doesn’t expect a return of any sports until sometime in 2021. So let’s use this space — temporarily — to take a trip down memory lane.
The week of Dec. 8-14, 2019, did include some similarities to its 2020 counterpart. We published All-Area cross-country and girls’ swimming and diving packages in that 2019 timeframe, close to how things played out this year.
What’s interesting to note is Uni High swimmer Sally Ma being unable to defend her Athlete of the Year title. Now a junior, she opted to focus on club swimming when the Illineks weren’t allowed to compete against other teams (a pandemic-driven leadership decision) for a good chunk of this season. I also took short trips to gymnasiums at Urbana and to Centennial (complete with fans) to see a couple basketball games.
The Tigers’ boys knocked off the visiting Chargers 59-47 when junior Mario Turner piled up 13 points as a complementary piece to the big three of Bryson Tatum, Chris Cross and Jermale Young. My recap details a “packed” Oscar Adams Gymnasium. What a different time.
Meanwhile, the Champaign Central girls defeated host Centennial 57-32 while all of the Maroons, including coach Pancho Moore, wore powder-blue sneakers. Unsurprisingly, that color is a regular on the rival Chargers’ uniforms.
And I also reported on Steve Kirk departing as head coach of Argenta-Oreana football to become Cully Welter‘s defensive coordinator at Monticello.
Kirk went 30-5 in just three seasons with the Bombers, including a 2018 Class 1A semifinals appearance. Sadly, he’s still waiting to serve on the sidelines in his first Sages game, with the football season moved to, fingers crossed, later this school year.