Katherine Currey accomplished something many longtime golfers can only dream of.
The Champaign Central junior led off her group of three Friday in Rantoul, on Brookhill Golf Course’s par-3 17th hole, with a shot she knew looked good off the swing.
How good? The ball dropped into the cup for a hole-in-one.
“When I stood up (from picking up my tee), I was like, ‘I don’t see it,’” Currey said. “(My playing partners) are like, ‘It’s in the hole.’
“I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was super surprised.”
Currey is not a longtime golfer, saying she’s played the sport the last two years.
As such, Currey wasn’t as immediately impacted by the moment as some others might be.
In fact, while on a Saturday bus ride to Normal for yet another golf tournament, Currey said the reality of her achievement might not have fully set in.
“I’ve been golfing all summer ... and really starting to see a lot of progress,” Currey said, “and my hard work is starting to show in my game, and I think that’s really good.
“And I’ve always been a level-headed person. ... I just told myself, ‘Hey, there’s a lot more golf to be played.’”
Currey opted for her 4-hybrid on the 133-yard hole after realizing she didn’t have an iron that could get her the distance she desired from her tee shot.
“I was debating over what club to use,” Currey said. “I was like, ‘I think I’m going to play it safe with that. I won’t crush it. I’ll lay up a little bit.’”
Currey struck the ball onto the green’s fringe and watched it roll toward the hole, acknowledging it was a good drive before bending down to grab her tee.
That’s when she heard a noise — and not one she believed to be positive.
It was the sound of her ball bashing against the flagpole.
“I was thinking, ‘Darn it, it hit the flag and rolled away,’” Currey said.
Not exactly.
Parents and coaches following Currey’s trio realized what had happened and made sure to let her know about it.
That included Centennial coach Darren Tee, who encouraged Currey to pose for a video at the hole.
“I was going to let them finish the hole before I went on the green,” Currey said. “I didn’t want to interrupt what they were doing.”
Currey was sure to note her round was about more than just one shot.
“I didn’t feel like (Friday) was perfect at all,” she said. “I had a few double-bogeys and maybe one triple.”
Currey expressed appreciation for her coach outside of Central, Jeff Butts, saying “I owe a lot of my successes to him.”
She isn’t sure whether her mentor has hit a hole-in-one in his career, but she was excited to let him know about hers.
“I’m going to tell him all about it,” Currey said, “if he hasn’t already heard about it.”