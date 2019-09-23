The Illini Prairie Conference is filled with historically strong athletic programs. Among them are Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden, and both recently announced a new Hall of Fame class.
The Sages are boasting a pair of new Hall of Famers in former football coach Hud Venerable and volleyball standout Hannah Deterding.
Additionally, Venerable’s 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991 squads, which went undefeated in the regular season and combined for three state semifinals appearances, also are being recognized.
Venerable posted a 52-8 record in five years leading Monticello football, while Deterding helped the 2007 Sages volleyball club to a 27-2 record and a regional championship.
The 2008 graduate is among the youngest inclusions in Monticello’s Hall of Fame, joining fellow 2008 alumni Lucy Coleman and Kyle Dooley. Deterding went on to play college volleyball at Eastern Illinois, Illinois Central and the University of Illinois.
The Sages’ Hall of Fame includes nine decades worth of graduates, with the oldest individual member being 1927 graduate Noel Pike. Fun fact: News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate also is a member, graduating from Monticello in 1949.
Venerable, Deterding and the four football teams will be honored at halftime of Friday’s football game versus Bloomington Central Catholic. Venerable is the athletic director for the Saints’ programs.
Over in St. Joseph, the Spartans’ Hall of Fame will welcome three new members: Jim Acklin, John Buss and Stephanie Fiscus Dable.
Acklin isn’t an SJ-O graduate, getting his diploma from Paris in 1975. He spent 22 years serving as a coach and teacher at SJ-O, guiding the boys’ and girls’ cross-country and track and field teams.
In 13 years in charge of those programs, his runners captured 20 conference titles, 16 regionals, eight sectionals and three state championships.
Buss stood out in football, basketball and track as an eight-time letterwinner overall. He was a co-captain on the gridiron and hardwood as a senior.
Among Buss’ accomplishments were being named Outstanding Offensive Player and Outstanding Defensive Player in football as as senior, as well as co-MVP of the boys’ track and field unit the same school year.
Fiscus Dable graduated in 1990 as a four-year softball letterwinner. She played a role in the Spartans snaring their first-ever state trophy, via a fourth-place finish in 1989.
The former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year was co-captain and MVP as a senior and went on to play softball at Illinois State.
Similar to their Monticello counterparts, the three SJ-O Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized prior to Friday’s football game, with a 6:30 p.m. ceremony before the matchup against Pontiac.