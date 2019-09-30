Capria Brown committed to Xavier women’s basketball at the beginning of this calendar year.
The Schlarman senior reopened her options in March after a coaching change with the Musketeers. Now?
“I’m done,” Brown said Saturday. “I’m committed.”
Brown gave her verbal pledge to coach Shauna Green’s Dayton Flyers earlier last week, finalizing a whirlwind second recruitment that included offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Marquette, Central Michigan, Missouri State, Toledo, DePaul and Indiana State.
Did Brown feel any difference in her second round of recruitment after decommitting from Xavier last March?
“No, not really, but then yes because I didn’t think I would be able to start over,” Brown said. “So I was very blessed to have another shot at it.”
Beyond Dayton, Brown said she was intrigued by Big East teams in Marquette and Xavier. But Brown has hitched her wagon to the Flyers, who are coming off consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and Atlantic-10 Conference championships.
“I love the campus. I love the family atmosphere,” Brown said. “And then I love the players. They’re easy to bond with. Picking Dayton, it wasn’t a hard choice for me, but then it was (because of the other offers).”
Brown first remembers being seen by Green’s staff during Schlarman’s game against Africentric (Ohio) in Cincinnati — the last game the Hilltoppers lost en route winning a second straight Class 1A state championship.
“They told me they wanted my class to come in right away and make a difference,” said Brown, who currently is rated No. 61 on espnW’s Class of 2020 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings. “Their biggest focus with me was defense and rebounding and running. They visioned me into doing all those things and getting into the tournament.”
Brown finished fourth locally as a junior by averaging 19.1 points last season for Schlarman, adding 3.4 assists per game and hitting 62.7 percent of her field goals.
A turning point for Brown came in her decision to join the AAU’s Example Sports Wolfpack for spring and summer 2019.
“My recruitment process has definitely skyrocketed this year,” Brown said. “Coach B (Brandon Clay) told me, ‘We’re going to find the best fit for you.’ ... He really just worked with me and stuck with me, and it was just a really big change for me.”
That parallels Brown’s prep hoops life these days.
She’ll be playing under first-year head coach OJ Harrison and without four former teammates that include Notre Dame freshman Anaya Peoples and Oakland freshman Sydney Gouard.
“Now I’m only focused on getting my team to state,” Brown said, “and hopefully winning another championship.”