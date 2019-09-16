In prep volleyball, the number of weekend tournaments and their scope truly can make one’s head spin.
Programs are playing up to five matches in a single day as an ultimate test of fortitude and volleyball knowledge.
Evan Miles is well aware just how much it takes out of both players and associated adults to run a strong, one-day high school volleyball event.
The Blue Ridge athletic director and volleyball coach already has guided his Knights through a pair of tournaments this season — the Blue Ridge Invitational (which the Knights won) and the Decatur Lutheran Invitational (in which Blue Ridge placed second).
That’s gotten the Knights at a 14-1 record less than a month into the season.
And the Blue Ridge Round Robin still is on the docket.
“Best bang for your buck, but, yeah, it is kind of crazy,” Miles said. “If you want it done right, it’s a lot of prep and hard work.”
In the case of hosting a tournament, that can lead to some long hours.
The night prior to the Blue Ridge Invitational earlier this month, Miles left the school at 6 p.m. following a regular work day.
He was back at 6:41 a.m. Saturday and didn’t head home until 8:30 p.m.
The kicker: After taking Sunday off, the Knights were back on the court three of the next four days.
“It’s kind of one of those years where ... we have those concentrated matches per week followed by weekend tournaments,” Miles said. “We try to juggle that schedule the best we can.”
Miles credits both volleyball parents and Blue Ridge principal John Lawrence, among others, for ensuring such meets go off without a hitch.
Beyond the mechanics of operating such tournaments, though, what is the value of such events to their competitors?
“It’s good early to experiment with different lineups, keep kids fresh,” Miles said. “Spread the wealth a little bit throughout the course of the day.”
On the topic of keeping kids fresh, Miles recognizes there’s no all-encompassing solution.
“A well-run tournament, you’re at least going to have one to two games between each match,” Miles said. “The only problem is if a team in the 5 p.m. match makes the first- or third- (place match) then they’re playing back-to-back.”
In Blue Ridge’s case, a summertime venture at Millikin University puts the Knights through four to five matches in each of two consecutive days.
Their conditioning, as a result, doesn’t come into question during one day featuring four to five matches.
And, in the end, this sort of grind is exactly what coaches want to prepare their athletes for postseason challenges.
“You know the girls are tired,” Miles said, “but it’s kind of balancing a fine line.”