NORMAL — Last year’s Class 2A Centennial boys’ golf regional concluded with a three-way playoff for medalist position. Among those involved was now-graduated Champaign Central athlete Justin McCoy, who wound up winning the playoff on its second hole.
Wade Schacht remembers the moment well. He was a Maroons freshman at the time and finished just 3 strokes behind McCoy in the tournament.
It’s only fitting, then, that Schacht found himself in a similar situation during Tuesday’s Class 2A Normal U-High Regional at Weibring Golf Course.
One of four competing in a playoff to determine the event’s individual titlist.
“This year, I think that was the biggest crowd I played in front of,” the Central sophomore said. “It was really fun to be a part of this time.”
Schacht outlasted Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman and Normal U-High’s Reece Tennison but fell to Bloomington’s TJ Barger — who was in last year’s playoff — on the fourth hole. Even so, Schacht’s 4-over 75 booked him a solo spot in this coming Monday’s Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria.
“I’m excited to see what’s going to happen there,” Schacht said. “I’m hoping there’s still maybe a chance of a state tournament, but maybe adding sectional champion to the list is as good as qualifying for state.”
IHSA golf’s postseason is scheduled to end at sectionals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prairie Central was this nine-team regional’s group champion, staving off Normal U-High 317-318 for top honors. Hawks who joined Friedman in the top 10 were Payton Dunahee (seventh, 79) and Teegan Quinn (eighth, 80).
Mahomet-Seymour ranked fourth as a unit at 343. Leader Erik Christianson’s 82 tied him for 10th but left him 1 stroke behind the final individual sectional qualifier. Fellow Bulldog CJ Shoaf added an 83.
Central placed sixth at 359, Centennial took seventh with a 377, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished eighth with a 400 and Danville slotted into ninth with a 442.
Rogers brothers roll. It’s hard to outshine boys’ golf teams like those of Sullivan and Monticello. They’ve been among the area’s best throughout 2020, and the former won a regional championship each of the last three years.
But Bement senior brothers Zach and Luke Rogers found a way to rise above their esteemed opponents. The Rogers siblings placed first and second, respectively, in Tuesday’s 11-team Class 1A Central A&M Regional at Moweaqua Golf Course by firing a 1-over 73 and a 5-over 77.
They make up the entire Bulldogs roster, which means individual success is the only way to achieve postseason advancement. And both will next compete at this coming Tuesday’s Class 1A Tuscola Regional at Ironhorse Golf Course.
“I’m obviously very proud of them,” said Bement coach Kraig Rogers, the brothers’ father. “They played up to their potential, did things a little bit more consistently (Tuesday). But they’ve put in a lot of work. They’re really golf junkies.”
This mark’s Zach’s fourth regional berth and Luke’s third. Zach also is a two-time Class 1A state qualifier, though he won’t have that opportunity this year because of the IHSA’s pandemic rescheduling. So next week’s sectional takes on some extra meaning in the Rogers household.
“If they continue to play the way they are, I think they’ll be competitive,” Kraig Rogers said. “They want to win and want to do well, like everybody else does.”
Sullivan, meanwhile, made it four consecutive seasons with a team regional plaque by holding off Monticello 330-334. Both teams advanced to the sectional showcase as a result.
Sullivan was paced by Leyton Ellis (fourth, 79), Logan Westjohn (tied for fifth, 80) and Camden Dwyer (tied for ninth, 84).
The Sages received a 78 from Matthew Erickson (third), an 80 from Will Ross (tied for fifth) and an 82 from Tanner Buehnerkemper (eighth).
“They knew it was going to be us and Sullivan,” Monticello coach Andrew Turner said. “They wanted to win the regional. I think that’s what their focus was, was just to win it. We performed really well.”
Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing also earned a spot in the sectional round by tying for ninth with an 84. The Blue Devils (398) finished tied for eighth as a club, behind seventh-place Tuscola (379) but ahead of 10th-place Tri-County (403).
Raiders make history. The Iroquois West boys’ golf program won its first-ever piece of IHSA postseason hardware at Tuesday’s 10-team Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional, as the Raiders stormed to the team championship in the confines of Kankakee Elks Country Club.
IW’s 357 total far outpaced runner-up Bishop McNamara’s 377. At the forefront for the Raiders was individual medalist Kade Kimmel, who shot 8-over 80 to win the event by 4 strokes. His closest competition came in the form of teammate Ryan Tilstra, who notched an 84.
Watseka took third as a team with a 398, though two of the Warriors advanced individually to this coming Tuesday’s Class 1A Tuscola Sectional at Ironhorse Golf Course. Jordan Schroeder’s 89 was good for third overall, and Zachary Hickman’s 95 snared the final qualifying spot.
Milford’s Cooper Frerichs also advanced into the sectional round with a 94 that earned him seventh place. The Bearcats shot 406 as a club to rate fifth, while Hoopeston Area (416) placed seventh and Cissna Park (440) took eighth.
Kuhns narrowly misses. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed sixth of nine programs in Tuesday’s Class 2A Paris Regional at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, ending the Purple Riders’ campaign.
Alex Kuhns missed advancing to sectional action by 1 stroke, tying for 10th with an 85. Teammate Aaron Seegmiller wasn’t far behind with an 88.
Clinton’s run ends. Clinton claimed seventh place in Tuesday’s seven-team Class 2A Lincoln Regional at Lincoln Elks Golf Course. The Maroons were paced by Mason Walker, who shot 86 to place 15th individually.
Panther falls short. LeRoy’s Parker Hogue missed sectional advancement by 1 stroke Tuesday at the 11-team Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional, hosted by The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
Hogue shot an 85 to rank 11th individually for the Panthers, who tied for eighth in the team hunt at 378. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed sixth at 370.
Maroons surge on courts. Champaign Central girls’ tennis knocked off Urbana 9-0 on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference rivalry match at Blair Park in Urbana.
All six competing Maroons — Alexis Jones, Leilani Costello, Claudia Larrison, Mariclare O’Gorman, Candace Wilund and Brooke Sholem — won at singles and doubles. O’Gorman’s 6-0, 6-1 success at No. 4 singles was most dominant.
The Tigers’ Sophia Solava pushed her No. 1 singles match with Jones to a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-3 outcome.
Knights win twice. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross-country placed first in both the boys’ race and girls’ race during Tuesday’s six-school meet at Tabor Park in Sullivan.
The ALAH boys eased past runner-up Tuscola 23-57, led by winner Logan Beckmier (16 minutes, 18 seconds), third-place Lyle Adcock (16:52) and fifth-place Jace Green (16:57). The Warriors’ Josiah Hortin ranked second in 16:19, while Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Ruwe placed fourth in 16:53.
The ALAH girls held off Tuscola 31-32 despite Warrior Laney Cummings winning in 20:52. The Knights’ Charley Condill and Alisha Frederick finished 2-3 with times of 21:11 and 21:31, followed closely by Tuscola’s Brynn Tabeling in fourth (21:40) and VG/H’s Lilli Montgomery in fifth (21:56).