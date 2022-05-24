RANTOUL — Karli Johnson’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled fourth-seeded Danville softball to a walk-off, 9-8 victory over fifth-seeded Champaign Central on Monday night in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal game at Wabash Park.
The semifinal was moved up from its previously-planned Wednesday spot.
The Vikings (12-11) trailed the Maroons (13-20) by an 8-6 margin through 6 2/3 innings. But four consecutive two-out hits — the last of those by Johnson — put Danville over the top.
Johnson went 5 for 5 on the night to lead Danville, while junior Emmalee Trover added three hits and some key relief pitching.
“We had a lot of confidence going into the game,” Vikings coach Corey Pullin said. “(The Maroons) are good hitters, and they hit the ball. It wasn’t like we made a bunch of errors.”
Pullin credited senior starting pitcher Saige Keller for realizing she was struggling to retire Central’s batters and turning the tide of the game in the process.
“We switched pitchers in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. (Keller) called me out and said ‘They’ve got my timing down’ and tossed the ball to Emmalee,” Pullin said. “Then (Trover) pitched the rest of the game. That was big. ... I think the seniors realized they didn’t want to be done yet.”
The Vikings will face either top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour or seventh-seeded Rantoul in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final. The Bulldogs (22-5) and Eagles (8-18) are scheduled to play the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rantoul defeated eighth-seeded Centennial 13-3 in a five-inning regional quarterfinal earlier Monday at Wabash Park. Mackenzie Tome hit a home run among three hits for the Eagles and Caya Flesner struck out five Chargers.
Class 1A Milford Regional
Heyworth 3, Fisher 0. The second-seeded Bunnies couldn’t scratch across any runs in a regional final loss to the third-seeded Hornets.
Fisher (16-8) actually outhit Heyworth (17-7) by a 6-5 margin as junior Kylan Arndt threw seven innings of five-hit ball for the Bunnies. But Heyworth pitcher Emma Slayback struck out 11.