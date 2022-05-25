MAROA — It didn’t take long for the streak to end.
Unity softball entered Tuesday’s Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinal with a 14-inning stretch holding opponents scoreless this postseason.
Three batters into the Rockets’ matchup with Maroa-Forsyth, though, the Trojans had scratched out one run on two hits.
And that was all the sectional hosts could muster on the afternoon.
Taylor Henry otherwise silenced the enemy with a sterling pitching performance as Unity advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 9-1 victory.
“Once one person gets it rolling, they just keep it rolling,” Rockets coach Aimee Davis said. “They’re hungry to do well for each other. It’s been a true team atmosphere.”
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, Henry gave up just one walk for the rest of the game after Maroa-Forsyth’s quick punch. She tossed all seven innings, striking out 15 hitters in the process.
“She is an absolute gamer,” Davis said. “She knows it’s her time to shine, and she’s going to do it for us. It looks like she’s grooving, just like she did last year. We’re really happy to see that.”
Unity (24-8) received all of the offense it needed in the third inning, when a Gracie Renfrow ground ball led to a fielding error that scored two runs.
That turned out to be a theme for the contest — much to the chagrin of the Trojans (26-9).
The Rockets capitalized upon five Maroa-Forsyth errors to generate eight unearned runs overall. Unity tallied seven times in the sixth inning to crystalize the end result.
Ruby Tarr’s three-run double was the major blow. Hailey Flesch and Maddie Reed each drove in one run. The Rockets finished with just four total hits — one apiece from Tarr, Reed, Grace Frye and Reece Sarver.
“They’re playing well right now,” Davis said. “Taylor is pitching well on the mound, our defense is coming through and our bats are getting hot at the right time.”
The Rockets will attempt to win a sectional title for the second consecutive season when they battle Effingham St. Anthony (26-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Maroa.
While Unity is the previous season’s fourth-place finisher in Class 2A, the Bulldogs snagged the 1A state runner-up trophy in 2021.
These teams faced one another all the way back on March 14 of this season, with the Rockets earning an 8-1 win in Effingham. A planned rematch on April 30 in Tolono was rained out.
“We knew they were going to be a good team,” Davis said. “We have confidence against them. That was the first game of the season, so that was weeks and weeks ago. But we’ve got to maintain the same confidence and go with the ebbs and flows.”
Class 1A LeRoy Sectional
Meridian 11, LeRoy 6. A five-run sixth inning made up the entire difference in Tuesday’s semifinal tilt, and the host Panthers saw their season end at the hands of the Hawks.
LeRoy (29-6) never led Meridian (25-6) after falling behind 1-0 in the second inning.
Both teams scored at least one run in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to further make it feel like the Panthers only could respond to the Hawks instead of taking charge.
“We put a ton of traffic on the bases. I only could think of one inning we didn’t have at least two runners on base,” LeRoy coach Doug Hageman said. “We had a few walks and made a few errors, and as you get to this time of year that’s the difference.”
Callie Warlow managed two hits and three RBI for LeRoy despite being walked twice in what Hageman called an “unintentional intentional” fashion. And Warlow was in the batter’s box with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kelsey Nava, Lauren Bossingham and Ashtyn Hall each drove in one run for the Panthers, who rostered just three seniors for a season that included the most wins in program history.
“We’re a really young team. A lot of our contributors are freshmen and sophomores,” Hageman said. “I’m excited moving forward, but (also) really proud of the fight.”
Heyworth 5, Tuscola 2. Heyworth prevailed in the nightcap semifinal and downed Tuscola (21-7).
An hourlong delay spurred by the conclusion of Meridian’s win over LeRoy kept the bats cool for both sides early on.
Tuscola twirler Kerri Pierce started strong, as she struck out the side in the top of the first inning. The senior notched two more scoreless innings before the Hornets struck for a run in the top of the fourth on a Morgan Kessler single.
Heyworth plated two more runs in the fifth inning, but a home run from Isabelle Wilcox in the bottom half of the frame put Tuscola on the board. The rally was nipped by another Heyworth run in the top of the sixth, when Emily Phillips drove in Kessler.
The Warriors staged another comeback attempt later that inning. Ava Boyer legged out a leadoff triple and scored on a sacrifice groundout from Taylor Musgrave. Ella Boyer added a one-out double, but Heyworth recovered to nab two quick outs.
A solo home run from Bailey Brooks in the top of the seventh plated the final run for Heyworth.
Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional
Lincoln 1, Urbana 0. Lincoln pitcher Cara Farnam tossed a perfect game as Urbana’s season met its end in a nine-inning semifinal.
It was a pitchers’ duel throughout, as Urbana’s Allison Deck recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit to counter Farnam’s gem. The Tigers (10-13) were unable to muster any run support.
“Neither team hit one that found grass all night,” Urbana coach Bill Harmon said. “It was obvious to both teams that we weren’t going to hit the pitchers.”
Small ball dominated the contest as both teams turned to bunting in an attempt to manufacture baserunners.
The Railsplitters plated the winning run on a misplayed bunt that allowed Taryn Stoltzenberg to score from second base.
“That was probably the M.O. of the game: whoever the home team was was probably going to win it,” Harmon said. “We hit a lot of balls hard and they made a lot of plays.”
The loss marked the final high school appearance for Deck and the rest of the Tigers’ seniors, a group that helped Urbana win its first regional championship since 1987 in 2021.
“They were just the ultimate leaders,” Harmon said. “They’ve worked hard throughout their careers. ... We’re going to miss them dearly.”