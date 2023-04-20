A recent Millikin baseball signee who is battling through injury in his senior season, Hilligoss caught up with COLIN LIKAS:
You guys started the season 3-5 but since have won five of six games. How are you feeling about the way this spring is going?
“The season’s going great. Obviously, it was tough for me sitting out last year when we only won seven games all of that time. It feels great to be in the hunt for a conference championship, and it’s great to see guys contribute. Clay Seal is throwing better than I’ve ever seen him. Kody Kornewald is coming up big at the plate. Dalton Vanausdoll is hitting for a bunch of power and tracking down things in the outfield. Maddix Stirrett is hitting the ball well and playing well at shortstop and third base. And kind of a surprise — it’s not a surprise to me — my brother Will is hitting .400 with 20 hits and 10 stolen bags (through Monday). He’s doing really well for us.”
You mentioned being out last season. What was the reason?
“I had right shoulder surgery on my labrum. That was in May. I had the surgery from a basketball injury. I’ve had a pretty darn good basketball career. It’s just taken a toll on my body. ... I’m gaining velocity and feel. I feel good. I’m probably only at 80 percent, but I’m working hard to get back. I had 12 strikeouts and two walks (Monday against Villa Grove), which was promising. I haven’t been able to hit this year, because I also suffered another shoulder injury in basketball. This time it was my left arm, and I have to get surgery on that here in another month. ... I’ve been DH’d for (had his at-bats taken by a designated hitter) every game this season. Not (fully) being able to play the game that I love is not something that I take easily. I know that I’m just going to work even harder to get myself back on the field and performing at the level I want to.”
How have you adjusted your leadership style to account for your inability to hit this season?
“I’ve definitely been more vocal this year. Not hitting has been really different. My entire life I’ve always batted third or fourth in the lineup and helped the team there. This year, I’ve only been able to help my team on the mound. I’m 1-1 with two saves (through Monday). I’m just trying to build on each time I get out there on the mound.”
What was it like connecting and signing with Millikin baseball, and what does it mean to you?
“I’ve been talking to Millikin for a while. I played in their fall league after my freshman and sophomore years. I’ve been invited to their prospect camp after each of the fall leagues, and Coach (Brandon) Townsend has always been really high on me. He’s recruited me as a two-way player, pitcher and batter. Everything Millikin baseball-wise is top-notch. Their facility is great. Their weight room is great. I really like Coach Townsend, and they’re winning ballgames right now. It feels like the perfect fit for me. Last August, when he said he wanted me to be part of the Big Blue baseball program, it was a dream come true. Since I was probably 10 years old, I’ve had this dream of playing college baseball. ... Part of Millikin is it’s a great academic school. Their health science program is great. I’m going to major in biology and be a chiropractor. ... It feels great (to represent his hometown of Lovington and ALAH). Obviously, there’s Kaden Feagin (with Illinois football). Representing in baseball is great. Baseball is my family’s game. It’s been part of my family for a really long time.”