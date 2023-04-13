The sophomore qualified for the IHSA Class 3A girls' track and field state meet last season in two events, and she's following up with ample success this year.
You placed 20th in last season’s Class 3A girls’ state long jump contest and 19th in the 800-meter relay. What effect has that had on you?
“Last year’s season definitely gave me a lot more confidence going into this year. I know what I’m capable of doing. I wasn’t even sure if I would be on the sectional team coming into my freshman year. Being able to qualify for state and compete at state was definitely a big deal that I was really excited about.”
How have things been going in track and field since your freshman IHSA season ended?
“I started in September (2022) with Vipers Track Club, and in January, I started with Centennial. (Vipers season) went really well. I made it to nationals in pole vault, long jump and triple jump, and at that point, I was going through a back injury. So my marks weren’t as well as I would’ve liked them to be, but it was a really good experience to be able to go all the way out there (to Sacramento, Calif.). ... I just got discharged from physical therapy for (the back injury). I took a break from pole vault to focus on long jump and triple jump, and heal my back. That’s definitely helped.”
Your indoor season ended with a seventh-place long jump finish in the Illinois Top Times meet. How’d you feel about the whole indoor season?
“I was really happy with it, because in long jump, I broke the school record and got a PR (personal record) of 18 feet. I also placed seventh at Nike Nationals in New York City (in March), for the emerging elite division. That was pretty fun. ... Going into it, you know everyone there is good and you have to perform your best and you’re competing with the best. It’s a really good experience.”
How have you felt about the way your outdoor season is going so far?
“At the county meet (earlier this month), my marks weren’t as well as I would like them to be, but I know it’s pretty early on and I’m not too worried about it. I try not to focus on placing, more on myself and the marks. The places will come after that. ... I’ve been doing all the short sprints — the 100, 200 and 400. I’m also in the 4-by-1 and 4-by-4, which I’m excited to see where those go by the end of the season. I’m not usually a 100 runner, but I ran it once last week and it went really well. So I’m excited to focus on that as the season moves on. ... For sure (I feel most confident in) long jump. For triple, I’m working on my phases more, like technique, so there’s a lot of room for improvement.”
What are your hopes and expectations for the remainder of the season?
“In my relays and running events, just continue to try to shave time off. In triple jump, just work on my phases, my form, and I’m pretty sure once I work on that my best marks will come out of that. And then in long jump, I don’t really know what my goals are for that because I’ve just improved so much this indoor season, which I wouldn’t have expected to do so early on. So just keep improving, keep working at it and see where I get. ... I’m really excited for (the postseason). Sectionals, obviously, I hope to make it to state. And then at state just do my best in the events, see where the places will get me.”