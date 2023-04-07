The Tribe senior took third place in both hurdles races at last year's Class 1A boys' state meet. But he's got even bigger goals on his mind this season.
You look quite a bit larger physically than you did at the end of last season. What sort of work have you been putting in?
“I started working with my personal trainer, Ryan (Byfield). We would work mainly at the gym and the weight room. We’d be doing a lot of strength-building exercises, and so I was putting on a lot of muscle. And as we got closer (to the season), I started doing more endurance work at the track — so kind of making myself lean as I switched to more explosive work. So I’ve definitely put on a lot more muscle since last year, and we also worked on being able to translate that strength to running and sprinting. That’s what I was doing all summer leading up to the season.”
How challenging were those sessions?
“At first, I was definitely dying because we would not only do really vigorous strength training, but we would also (use) this thing called an Arc Trainer in Planet Fitness. It basically simulates running but without the impact. It’s a lot better on your joints than actually going out and running, to prevent any injuries before the season actually happens — because I had shin splints (in the past). Working on the Arc Trainer, just building up that aerobic capacity, really helped me, especially since it wasn’t detrimental to my shins at all.”
You formerly competed in multiple sports at Judah but pared down your list to just track and field this school year. Can you explain why?
“I realized that I can’t be a college athlete in soccer, basketball, track and wrestling. So I decided to pick the one that I knew I was the best at, and that I knew I’d have the best chance at competing at the higher level in, and that was track. So I decided to quit everything else and focus solely on track because it’s my last year going into college. It’s time to narrow down.”
What gains did you see during indoor season?
“Last year, my indoor PR (personal record) in the 60-meter hurdles was 8.65 (seconds), and then my first meet (this season) I opened up with an 8.21. So I was like, ‘Woah. This is going to pay off.’ I did the 60 (dash) last year and my PR was like 7.50, 7.4-high, and I ended up with a 6.9 this year and I opened up with a 7.2. So it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is kind of crazy.’ I was pretty surprised, as well.”
How did you feel about winning the Class 1A boys’ 60-meter dash and 60 hurdles at last month’s Top Times Meet, viewed as the indoor state championship?
“I was already expecting to win the hurdles. I was really hoping for sub-8. I didn’t quite get it (8.03), but I’m going to do better things in outdoor anyway. The 60, I kind of just do for speed. I never really think much of the 60. But winning (in 6.90), I was pretty surprised that I won, nonetheless running such a big PR.”
What are your goals for the outdoor season?
“I’m going to try to be doing 110 (hurdles), 100 (dash), 300 (hurdles) and 200 (dash), which is going to be pretty taxing on my body. But I think I can do it. ... I’m very excited, starting off strong, and I’m just waiting for what’s to come. (My indoor season has) definitely given me a confidence boost for this outdoor season. ... My 100, I want to get sub-10.8. And for the hurdles, I have big goals. I want to reach 14-flat for the (110) hurdles. That’s my ultimate goal. And the 300 hurdles, I’m looking at touching 37, 38 range. ... We have a good chance of winning state this year, outdoor. Definitely planning on bringing back some hardware.”