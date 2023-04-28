You became the team’s career triples leader in Monday’s win against Maroa-Forsyth with your 27th, then became the club’s single-season triples leader in Tuesday’s victory versus South Vermillion (Ind.) with your 12th this spring. Did you know either stat was on the horizon?
“When they were recently coming up, I heard my dad mention something about it. But I didn’t know specifically what games. I just knew it was coming close. ... It’s just crazy. I feel grateful because I only got three seasons (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). We write down goals, individual and team, that we have to turn in to Coach (Larry Sparks). That’s not something I thought about or even knew about. It’s very rewarding to know my hard work is paying off toward something.”
The team has improved from 9-7 on April 14 to 19-7 after Thursday’s win against Mahomet- Seymour. What’s been key to this turnaround?
“We talk about it a lot — it’s our energy in the dugout. At the beginning of the season, we were very spotty in our hitting. We wouldn’t be able to execute and get those runners in. We’re having so much positive energy coming from the dugout (now) and feeding from at-bats. Everyone has confidence in themselves at the plate, more than they’ve ever had.”
Who are some teammates you feel have stood out during this recent stretch?
“Our last hitter, Grace Osterbur, I’ve really seen her confidence in herself just take a whole flip. I can tell in the box, I can see her confidence in her body language. She starts in left field, and (Tuesday) she made a diving play and it was awesome. I can tell you her last-year self would’ve never done that. Addison Frick used to be down the lineup, toward the middle, and she’s made really good contact toward the ball. She’s hit multiple home runs this year, as well. Peyton (Jones), I swear she makes contact the best on the team. She has two strikes, and I know she’s going to get a hit. When you can see all that — the top of the order down to the bottom, everyone’s starting to make contact — I can tell that we’re on.”
What are this team’s expectations for the remainder of the season?
“Our main goal, considering not having great postseason runs our past couple years, we really want to focus on playing our best ball in the postseason. We’ve had great seasons where there’s good records or great runs, and then postseason comes and everything flies out the window. Our main goal is to keep our energy up every single game and carry it on to the next, and make sure it stays with us throughout postseason.”
What’s next for you in softball?
“I’m going to play at Heartland Community College. I’m rooming with Peyton and (Dwight senior) Erin Anderson, a girl who plays travel ball with Peyton and I. I’m going to see what those two years look like for me and see if I want to continue on (afterward). I’m happy I made the decision to play, and it’s exciting I’ll have a piece of home with me (in Jones).”