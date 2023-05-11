You guys finished the regular season 12-11-1. How do you feel about the way things are going?
“It’s been really fun. The whole group dynamic has been really good this year. On the field, that’s paid off because we’ve been able to work together better. The past years we’ve had big, new groups, and so we’re finally all meshing. It’s been really nice, and I think the whole team would say the same thing about it, too.”
You’ve produced 10 goals and two assists during the last seven matches. How have you seen your play develop this season?“The past years I would get injured halfway through, so I wouldn’t play much toward the end of the season. This year’s been pretty solid. I’ve been able to do more technically, since I’ve improved since last year. It’s been fun to improve.”
With just two seniors on this season’s roster, have you seen yourself step up as a leader?“I would say so, yeah, especially since I’ve been on the team for all three years. There’s a big freshman class, so I feel like they look up to me and all the juniors as leaders.”
What’s it like being part of Urbana High School’s ever-growing soccer culture?“This year we had a way bigger turnout than past years, so I’d say more people are getting interested. They see the culture of Urbana soccer in particular, and they’re like, ‘That sounds cool to be a part of,’ and then we’re getting more of a turnout. It’s great.”
Your brother, Noah, was a 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer Player of the Year, and your dad was a Coach of the Year that fall. Does that add any pressure for you when you play?“My dad has always just told me, ‘Just go do your thing because you know how to play. Go do your thing.’ If there is any pressure, it’s definitely good pressure, that I know I can do more because I know they’re there encouraging me. I don’t think it’s any bad pressure. I definitely take it as I can do and do more than I think I can.”
What did it mean to get to play at Demirjian Park last month for Girls’ Soccer Night in C-U?“It was crazy. It was so energetic. I just really appreciated the highlight that we did get because girls’ soccer around here is not seen as a top sport, a developing sport. But I think it really is now, and seeing especially all the younger (Illinois Futbol Club) players there was really cool.”
Urbana hosts Champaign Central this coming Tuesday in a Class 2A regional semifinal. How do you feel about that draw?“It’ll be really fun with all the energy. It’s good competition, especially since we’re both local teams. We’ll have all the energy from all the fans there, and it’ll be great. I am predicting a win.”