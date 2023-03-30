How have you felt about the team’s 6-1 start?
“I’m really excited to see the way that things are going for us, considering that we’re a really young team. Starting at the first practice, I really didn’t know how this season was going to go. But we’ve all improved immensely, especially our hitting. We’ve had two of our freshmen that have hit home runs, Lilly Kiesel and Laney Cook. We’re doing really good.”
What has it been like working with such a sophomore- and freshman-heavy roster?
“I am the captain of our team, so I do enjoy seeing them excited to come up and be successful. We do only have one senior on our team, Ariel Clarkston — one junior (herself) and one senior. I like helping (the younger players) out as much as I can, and I want to keep doing great this season. ... Team chemistry is definitely important. Our last two years, it really wasn’t that great. But this year has definitely been my best experience with team chemistry.”
Who are some of the players, besides yourself, Clarkston, Kiesel and Cook, who we’ll be hearing about as this season progresses?
“(Sophomore) Madison Jones, she’s our center field. She does an absolutely phenomenal job out there in the outfield. Any ball that goes out there, she’s got it. (Sophomore) Izzy Sliva, she’s just coming off an arm injury. She just caught the last two games for the first time since, I think, probably her eighth-grade year. She did great, and I was happy to see her out there again. (Sophomore) McKynze Carico does really well in the outfield, too. (Freshman) Jazmyn Bennett, she’s our shortstop. She’s had to fill (sophomore) Lani Gondzur’s shoes. (Gondzur has) been out with an arm injury. Jazmyn has proven herself worthy (of playing). Madison Duke, too, she’s one of our freshmen. At practice (Wednesday), she actually hit her first bomb. So that gave her confidence.”
You threw a perfect game on Monday against Blue Ridge and a no-hitter Tuesday versus Urbana. Do you track things like that?
“No, I don’t really check. I do have confidence in myself this year, which is something I’ve struggled with in the past. But I always remind myself to stay humble, and you never know what’s going to happen.”
You guys followed a 27-6 loss to St. Joseph- Ogden with a 6-5 win over Unity last week. How important was that bounce-back?
“That gave us the confidence we needed, and just the motivation to keep doing great. ... It was definitely frustrating (to lose to SJ-O), but I thought that we handled it as well as what we could. We had practice the next day and ended up having a group discussion about that whole game. ... I think that’s the hardest we’ve ever hit the ball in the cage (afterward). It was great.”