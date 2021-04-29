TROPHY SHUTOUT
Unlike in 2018, when Tuscola placed third in Class 2A, no local program qualified for the state semifinals in 2019. The Warriors made a 2A super-sectional game, while Salt Fork did the same in 1A.
NO CHANCE TO REPEAT
Our most recent All-Area baseball Player of the Year was Logan Tabeling, who won the honor in 2019 as a Tuscola junior. Now, Tabeling is pitching for Wright State and has made five appearances this year.
BIG BOPPERS
Some regularly successful programs led the area in wins that season: Tuscola (30), Champaign Central (27), St. Joseph-Ogden (27), Salt Fork (24), LeRoy (23) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (21).
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Cissna Park picked a good time to go on a tear, as the Timberwolves went from 13-12 on May 4 to winning just their third-ever regional title on May 18, ultimately finishing with a 19-13 record.