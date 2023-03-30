CATLIN — KK Learnard didn’t need to wait long to observe a potential turning point for her Salt Fork softball team’s 2023 season.
The second-year Storm coach and her athletes found themselves in an unenviable position on opening day earlier this month.
Trailing St. Joseph-Ogden — one of the area’s and state’s most historically successful softball programs — by a 10-0 margin entering the bottom of the sixth inning in Catlin.
“We had confidence in our team going in, so I wanted to get that game (played despite cold weather),” Learnard said. “We get off to kind of a rough start. ... Then I just kept telling them, ‘Guys, we’re hitting the ball. Just keep doing your thing. They’ll start falling.’”
The 2015 Salt Fork alumna and former softball player was correct.
The Storm rallied for six runs in the sixth inning. Then four more in the seventh to tie the nonconference contest.
That set the stage for freshman Sailor Pacot to record a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, delivering Salt Fork a stunning 11-10 triumph.
The first of what’s turned out to be five in a row to start the season. The Storm (5-0) will try to snag another win on Thursday when Paris visits Vermilion County.
“We knew St. Joe was a really good team and that we were going to have to show up,” sophomore shortstop Alexa Jamison said. “At the beginning of the game, we were just getting into it, just feeling it out. Throughout the game, we started to come together as a team.”
“It was our first game of the season, so we didn’t know what to expect, and we knew we had the talent throughout our lineup,” added senior pitcher and first baseman Kendyl Hurt. “It was really nice seeing (Pacot) being able to get that hit and seeing she had the confidence to do so. ... We all fed off of it.”
It’s been a true group effort thus far for Salt Fork, which is eyeing its first IHSA regional championship since 2019.
Jamison and Pacot each drove in three runs, junior Macie Russell knocked in two more runs and Hurt settled in after a rocky pitching start to help the Storm past SJ-O.
In the four games since — which Salt Fork has won by a cumulative 57-3 score — each of the typical nine starters has logged at least one RBI apiece.
Jamison went 5 for 5 in Tuesday’s 18-1 victory over Heritage/Academy High, smacking two home runs and driving in five runs. The latter statistic was matched by freshman pitcher/first baseman Karli McGee in the same contest.
Jamison, McGee and senior outfielder Kailey Frischkorn share the team lead with nine RBI each through five games. Hurt has driven in six more runs, and senior second baseman Karlie Cain has chipped in four RBI.
Eight of those nine typical starters also have walked at least twice apiece, paced by Hurt’s five free passes and four apiece from McGee, Frischkorn, sophomore infielder Hadley Pierce and freshman catcher Ava Ringstrom.
“We just have a really strong (presence) all through the lineup,” Frischkorn said. “We just always try to find a way to make contact and get on base, no matter what kind of hit it is.”
The trio of Hurt, McGee and Cain has permitted just two earned runs in the pitcher’s circle since the SJ-O game, with Hurt striking out 11 opponents in 11 innings.
“I’ve been pitching for most of my life, so I’ve been through every situation I could,” Hurt said. “This year, our defense has started off really good. I just know I have to throw strikes and I can trust them behind me to make the plays.”
Directing this Storm operation are Learnard and assistant coach Megan McCord.
Learnard earned 2015 News-Gazette All-Area softball first-team distinction as a Kankakee Community College recruit at the time.
“It’s been something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Learnard said of coaching, which she started at Salt Fork as an assistant for one season under previous leader Elizabeth Craft. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
The Storm generated an 11-15 record under Learnard last year.
“We struggled with numbers, and we were still trying to figure stuff out,” Learnard said. “This year, we have some new faces and (are) kind of plugging in some missing pieces. ... People are comfortable, people are relaxed, just kind of doing their thing.”
Learnard is earning positive reviews from her athletes, some of whom watched her don the Storm black, silver and white as a player.
“I grew up looking up to KK,” Jamison said. “Seeing her play ... I think all of us, we looked up to her and we know that we’re in good hands.”
Learnard’s players also know they can’t rest on their laurels despite a solid start.
Salt Fork opened with a 6-1 record last year before embarking upon a five-game losing streak and later ending the season on a 2-7 run.
“We kind of feed off the game before and realize that if we keep this going it’s going to be a really great season,” Frischkorn said. “We each play a huge role in the game, and we work perfectly together.”
Steady chemistry will be crucial if the Storm wants to dethrone Westville as Vermilion Valley Conference champion.
And if Salt Fork wants to obtain some IHSA postseason hardware.
“That’s definitely what we’re working toward,” Learnard said. “It hasn’t happened very often, and it hasn’t happened in a while. So we’re wanting to get to that point.”