URBANA — Lucas Wood feels Uni High boys’ soccer has developed an interesting reputation over the last few seasons. One that’s somewhat out of the Illineks’ control.
Being undersized.
Part of that will disappear this school year based solely on genes.
“About half of our starting 11 will be over 6 feet tall,” said Wood, who himself stands 6 feet.
But Wood believes coach Joe Krehbiel’s second Uni High roster can be even more imposing. And the delay to the next soccer season, caused by an IHSA Board of Directors decision made last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers some extra time to create that reality.
“We’re going to try and up the physical aspect of our game,” Wood said. “Get in the weight room, which is something that Uni High hasn’t excelled at in the past. But since we have all this time, we can get in our home gyms, find some socially-distanced timeframes where we can get together and work out and try to develop ourselves physically.”
Perhaps a bit of physicality is exactly what the Illineks needed last year, when they struggled to find a decisive goal in their favor while amassing a 6-8-6 record.
Of course, Uni High had to work with a pretty young roster. The Illineks fielded just seven seniors on a squad of 32.
“I’m incredibly optimistic,” Wood said. “Last year was sort of a little bit of a developing year. ... But now these guys are getting into sophomore, junior range, and we have a solid senior class.”
Wood is Uni High’s two-time defending Mr. Offense award winner. He bagged 24 goals and 11 assists as a junior and dented the twine against significantly bigger opponents like Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana.
It’s only natural that he’d step into a leadership role for his final prep soccer season, which won’t take place until next spring. And Wood actually is relishing the chance to hold such a position during a challenging situation like the pandemic.
“It’s been unique, but also an enriching opportunity for me to step up and take a lead and try and motivate my teammates to work around the barriers that have been put in place for us,” Wood said. “We’ve done a really good job of preparing a set of goals and ideas and a whole team identity we can build around.”
Besides during 20 IHSA-permitted contact days that can be used by winter, spring and summer teams between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31, the Uni High boys cannot be together under Krehbiel’s direction before Feb. 15. That offers a window for the athletes to hop into a different sport if they so wish.
Wood is choosing a surprising route with golf. Not because Wood isn’t a golfer — he’s played throughout his life — but because the Illineks technically don’t have a boys’ golf team. Wood and fellow senior Zachary Donnini, a Uni High tennis standout, are joining forces to create the closest thing the school will have to a boys’ golf outfit this fall. Wood said he doesn’t know if they’ll get to compete as individuals in any events, but the boys still will practice in hopes of an IHSA postseason.
“It’s an opportunity to keep myself competitively focused,” Wood said. “It’ll be interesting to experience (golf) from a competitive standpoint.”
At this stage, Wood is just glad his senior year of high school can feature athletics. That includes soccer, the status of which he was worried about prior to the IHSA board’s July 29 announcement that moved the season to the spring.
“My initial reaction (to that news) was generally positive because I wasn’t really expecting much more than that,” Wood said. “I was even worried the season might be canceled in general.”
One hurdle soccer programs around the state will need to overcome is the sport’s rating of medium risk under Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
As such, if the boys’ soccer season was happening right now, only practices and intra-team scrimmages would be permitted — no matchups between the Illineks and opposing teams.
“I was looking at what was low and what was medium risk and what was higher risk, and some of it confuses me,” Wood said. “But I think generally soccer is a sport in which you could have medium risk. It’s obviously more than golf or tennis. ... It’s necessary to be in close contact with people.”
One group of individuals Wood is wondering about making contact with is college coaches.
Wood said he’s made inroads with a few leaders “at various levels,” but he’s not 100 percent sure he wants to continue playing soccer in college.
“I’m open to it if the right school makes an offer,” Wood said. “But right now I’m still sort of on the fence.”
That doesn’t mean Wood isn’t thinking about how his recruitment might be different if he was playing soccer now instead of waiting for a spring stint with Uni High.
“I was hoping this season would be the season that really catapulted me to the next level in the eyes of scouts and local college coaches, or nationwide college coaches,” Wood said. “I probably won’t get a significant amount more attention than I already am now (with soccer being played in the spring). But I’m happy with the schools that are interested now.”