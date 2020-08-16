CHAMPAIGN — Club volleyball is as much part of the local high school sports scene as playing for an IHSA member school.
Leah Luchinski and Ainsley Ranstead are two examples of this.
Luchinski, a Centennial senior, competes for Champaign’s Prime Time Volleyball Club. Ranstead, a Mahomet-Seymour senior, works with Bloomington’s Illini Elite Volleyball Club. Luchinski and Ranstead actually were on the same club team for a while. They currently are, in a certain sense, as Luchinski has been getting some reps with Illini Elite while waiting for Prime Time to resume its activities in October.
These opportunities are as important as ever for Luchinski, Ranstead and other high school volleyball players around the state, with the IHSA’s next season delayed from its traditional fall time slot to a Feb. 15 start date via a July 29 decision by the IHSA Board of Directors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just used to having volleyball year-round,” Ranstead said. “I probably still would’ve stayed active with just working out, but it’s hard when you’re not jumping all the time and playing.”
Ranstead is strictly a volleyball player, from an athletic standpoint. Her most recent match as a Bulldog — a two-set Class 3A sectional semifinal loss to Normal U-High on Nov. 4, 2019 — will be separated from her next, sometime in February or March 2021, by more than a year.
“At first I was really disappointed,” said Ranstead, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area second-team selection as an outside hitter. “But then I found out my club was doing a lot of things, so I get to play there instead. So I’m grateful we have something going on to keep playing.”
Volleyball is considered a medium-risk sport in Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. That means club teams can’t compete against one another right now, but they can scrimmage among themselves and conduct practices.
Prime Time currently is looking at one or two practices a week between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, according to a recent email from Prime Time director Cliff Hastings to the program’s parents.
In that email, Hastings said “gym space becomes our biggest logistic issue” because “Parkland (College) isn’t allowing any outside groups at this time.” Hastings also is Parkland’s volleyball coach.
Even so, Luchinski feels Prime Time’s current setup — which allows for a springtime break during the newly-scheduled IHSA campaign — is optimal for herself and other athletes.
“I love club ball so much, but I also love high school,” Luchinski said. “So when there was a chance I’d have to choose between one (and the other), that’s when I got nervous. But when (Hastings) came out (with his announcement) ... I was just happy I’d be able to get both.”
Luchinski hasn’t been very lucky this calendar year with having her sports seasons occur as planned.
A defending News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team pick as the Chargers’ setter, Luchinski also is a vital part of Centennial’s softball team. Those Chargers had their 2020 season wiped out earlier this year due to the pandemic.
“Softball always kept my reaction time good,” Luchinski said. “So during the quarantine I tried to get out on sand as much as possible. ... I’m excited to touch a ball again.”
And Luchinski couldn’t help but sign up for something a little different to fill any free time she might have this fall, caused by the lack of Centennial volleyball and Unit 4 moving to a straight e-learning format for at least the first quarter of 2020-21.
She settled upon tennis and earned a spot on the Centennial girls’ roster after tryouts this past Monday and Tuesday. Luchinski said her hand-eye coordination, built up by being a volleyball setter, made tennis an easier fit.
“I’m very competitive, so I just miss being able to go out and play in a match,” said Luchinski, whose prior tennis experience consisted of hitting a ball around with family members. “I was thinking about golf or tennis, and I’m not good at golf at all. My brother is a good golfer ... and I’d just end up driving the cart for him because I couldn’t hit the ball straight.”
Ranstead considered joining another M-S program for the revised fall season, but that didn’t get past the planning stage.
“I went golfing with my dad (last) weekend, and I thought I would try out (for the Bulldogs’ team),” Ranstead said. “But then I wasn’t very good, so I gave up on that dream.”
Ranstead will be involved with a hybrid learning plan at M-S — two days a week in school, two days online — so she’ll be able to spend a bit more in-person time with her classmates as she works toward graduation.
From a volleyball perspective, the Bulldogs had a unique sort of going-away party last week for the fall months during which they’re accustomed to playing in IHSA matches.
“We had a car wash fundraiser,” Ranstead said. “That was kind of our last thing until our season starts in February. So it’s just talking at school and making sure we’re staying in touch with each other.”
One aspect working in the favor of both Ranstead and Luchinski is a college path being determined.
Each is verbally committed to a volleyball squad at the next level — Ranstead to the Division I level at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Luchinski to the Division II level at Missouri-St. Louis.
Ranstead’s choice is the more recent one, as she said she made her pledge to coach Kendall Paulus’ program about three weeks ago.
“They have a good dental school, and that’s what I want to go into,” Ranstead said. “And then the coaches really made me feel like it was a good program and (that) it would feel like home for me.”
Luchinski made her choice right as the pandemic struck nationally in mid-March, engaging in a Zoom-based college visit for coach Ryan Young’s team.
“One of my middles for club (Tuscola’s Karli Dean) is actually going there, so (Young) was watching her and then he started talking to me,” Luchinski said. “And I just loved him as a coach, and he made me feel super welcomed. ... He was able to show me film of me and told me what he wanted to change. And him coaching me then, I was like, ‘I love it.’”
There’s a good chance Centennial and M-S will meet on the volleyball court for the spring 2021 season, given IDPH restrictions placed upon teams’ travel. What they’ll be fighting for — besides bragging rights on a given night — is unclear, as with so much affected by the pandemic.
“I’ve always wanted to go to state, but I’m not sure we’ll have that this year,” Ranstead said. “So (our goals are) just having the best record that we can and making sure we build relationships with each other.”