DANVILLE — Devin Miles shared his thoughts on a delay to the next IHSA football season on the same day Big Ten Conference officials announced their fall sports slate was being postponed.
The Danville senior is witnessing gridiron programs at various levels halt their 2020 kickoffs. It worries the reigning News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year.
“It’s going to kill me if I don’t get to play my last year of high school football, something I love,” Miles said. “You only get four years of it, and I want to live it to the fullest. I want to go big for my last year, because there’s so much I wanted to get done this year.”
As of now, Miles still has that chance. The IHSA Board of Directors’ July 29 decision on the organization’s 2020-21 layout moved football to a Feb. 15-May 1 spot on the calendar, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Football also is considered a higher-risk sport under Illinois Department of Public Health rules. It faces the strictest guidelines for returning to play, because avoiding physical contact among athletes is essentially impossible.
So Miles has reason to be concerned about whether he can have one last go with coach Marcus Forrest’s football Vikings.
Whether he’ll get to follow up on compiling 1,726 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns and an area-best 192 points as a junior.
Whether he’ll be able to add more colleges to his list of interest, currently sitting with four official offers.
“It was shocking, but it wasn’t surprising that they was going to do something like that,” Miles said of the IHSA board’s choice. “It just shocked me because I was so ready for the season to get here and so prepared to play.”
Even though Miles said he wasn’t completely surprised by the shift of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer from fall to spring, he also believed Phase 4 of IHSA “Return To Play,” which permitted gatherings of up to 50 individuals, offered an indication that football might go on as expected.
“We were thinking, ‘OK, we’re going to have a chance,’” Miles said. “And then they just went back, and it just shocked everybody.”
Miles doesn’t wish to stop his preparation, however. Neither for football nor his last high school boys’ basketball campaign, which the IHSA plans to run from Nov. 16 through Feb. 13.
“I’m still going to play this year, finish my last year with my best friends Nathanael (Hoskins) and Tevin (Smith),” said Miles, referring to a pair of fellow Danville seniors. “Hopefully get to go as far as we can with basketball season and keep me in shape before football season comes.”
From that standpoint, Miles feels he may benefit from basketball transpiring before football — assuming the pandemic is handled well enough in Illinois to allow for both sports’ commencement.
“It might actually be a good little change for me,” Miles said. “I know (Vikings basketball coach Durrell Robinson) and Coach Forrest have been arranging time for me where I can lift and stuff for football still. I think it’s going to help me better, get more prepared for football.”
Right now, Miles is engaged in numerous types of individualized workouts. He’ll stop by the YMCA and put in time. He’ll head over to Danville’s Winter Park and focus on footwork and speed improvement. He’ll run a few blocks near his family home, or maybe even spend a couple hours with a basketball in his hands.
“I’m still going to continue every day. I’m still going to work out, still put in my work so I can make sure I’m ready for whenever the time comes,” Miles said. “Whenever I’m able to get back on the field so I can try to be better — get bigger, stronger, faster. So I’ll be prepared for college and this season.”
On the college front, Miles said he holds offers from Illinois State, Western Illinois, Kentucky Wesleyan and Chicago’s Roosevelt University. Miles added that he plans on waiting until after his senior football season to make an official decision.
“If I would’ve had the season in the fall, it would’ve gave me more time to look for a school, a new home to come to,” Miles said. “Now that my season’s not until spring — knowing like right after spring, that’s when college football starts — I’m going to have to rush.”
Miles knows plenty about that with a football pressed against his body, but this is a different sort of dash. He’s embracing it with open arms, though, simply because he’s “ready for whatever” the pandemic has to throw his way.
That includes further delays to regular team meetings with the Vikings.
Miles found himself annoyed this summer, when Danville football’s typical offseason timeline was out of whack because of the pandemic. Now that he and the Vikings at least have some direction to their future, Miles’ attitude is simple: “Got to get through it.”
“The little team workouts we were doing with 10 people, it just didn’t feel right knowing we were supposed to be doing 7-on-7 tournaments and getting equipment,” Miles said. “Now that we’re still here in August and I’m out here doing workouts by myself, knowing I’m supposed to be with my team — we’re (supposed to be) running through plays and preparing for a game or something — it’s just all crazy and frustrating.”