Kayin Garner | Mahomet-Seymour volleyball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior setter made her presence felt as the Bulldogs went 4-0 at the Riverton Fall Classic before knocking off two conference opponents. Garner compiled more than 60 assists in that weekend tournament, as well as another 17 assists in a victory over Mt. Zion.
From Garner: “I’ve struggled with confidence a little bit this year ... but lately I’m feeling pretty confident. It’s been so fun this season. It’s not just the amount of wins. There’s a different feel to where we’re all having more fun.”
I need tickets to see ... the NCAA volleyball Final Four. That’s something I’ve always wanted to go to.
Shows I could watch over and over again are ... “The Office” and any “Bachelor.” The Office is hilarious, and the Bachelor or “Bachelorette” is so addicting.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... invisibility. It was either that or to read minds, but if I’m invisible, I can sneak in somewhere and listen to people while they’re talking.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram. I don’t really have that much time to go on my Snapchat. I love Instagram.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when other people don’t work very hard.
My best volleyball memory is ... having my mom coach me in club when I was younger. I just loved having her as a coach. It was so neat to be able to share that experience. My mom played volleyball at the U of I, and it’s a connection we’ve always had.
My most embarrassing volleyball memory is ... this season against St. Joe I got a ball to the face.
Before a match ... I get an iced coffee, and then I always like to get all my homework done. Then I hang out with my friends a little bit, and then I get in the zone. Once we’re in the locker room, we start playing music and get all hyped up.
After a match ... we have our team meeting, and then after that I will go talk to my family. And then I’ll go home and ice.
In five years, I see myself ... going to one of the colleges I’ve applied to and being a high school history teacher. I hope to be doing that or something with a minor in political science. Have a job, maybe a dog, get my life together.
Charles Mandra | Urbana boys’ soccer
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior goalkeeper stayed busy during a particularly strenuous stretch of matches. Mandra turned in four saves during a 0-0 tie with Peoria Richwoods, made eight stops in a 1-0 loss to Normal Community and captured six more saves in another scoreless draw, this one versus Normal West.
From Mandra: “I’m feeling good. I’m just glad I’m doing my part to win games. I try not to let the pressure get to me. I’m just more focused on the game in front of me.”
I need tickets to see ... a Manchester United game. They’re my favorite club.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... Any of the “Star Wars” movies. I like sci-fi. It’s very interesting.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... super speed. There are so many perks of it. It’s just really cool.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. It’s just where all of my friends are. I like talking with my friends on it.
My best soccer memory is ... last year, it was actually a 2-1 loss, but it was probably the hardest game that we had to face. It was our only loss for the JV season, and it really pushed me to play my best.
My most embarrassing soccer memory is ... in club soccer, I was in the field at the time and my team was relying on my to make a penalty shot, and I skied it.
Before a match ... I usually try to sleep a little bit, but not right before. I listen to music right before.
After a match ... I eat and do homework.
In five years, I see myself ... ideally at a good college and hopefully happy. That’s a big thing of mine.
