Lara Marinov | Uni High girls’ basketball
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The sophomore helped the Illineks end a two-game losing skid with a pair of big performances. Marinov first compiled 22 points in a victory against Armstrong-Potomac and then racked up 25 points and eight steals in a triumph versus DeLand-Weldon, pushing Uni High within one win of its previous season total.
From Marinov: “Our team dynamic this year is a lot better. We have a lot more skill and experience this year. We want to win, and we’re really pushing ourselves to be the best that we can, and I’m really thankful to be on the team and also be playing a role in that. It’s a really great experience, and I’m really proud of myself and happy with how I’m playing this year.”
I need tickets to see ... a Manchester United soccer game. My boyfriend recently introduced me to soccer, and even though I’ve never played I’m really liking the sport.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Love, Actually.” It’s not my favorite movie, but it’s a Christmas movie and I love to watch it this time of year.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... flying, because it’s something that is really cool to me. Being able to go anywhere I want on a whim and flying really high up sounds really cool.
The social media platform I use most is ... Instagram, just because it’s a good way to keep in touch with my friends and see what they’re up to, and I really like looking through pictures.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people are being loud in class, especially during tests.
My best basketball memory is ... last year when I won the regional three-point shooting contest. I went into that thinking I wasn’t even going to place and really had no expectations for it, so when I ended up winning it was a really great feeling.
My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... in a game this year, I crossed over the line when I was the point guard for one play. It was really embarrassing and made everyone laugh, and then I missed an easy layup the next play.
Before a game ... I get some homework done and kind of relax. Closer to the game, I usually listen to some music to get hyped up with the team, and we talk about what we want to do well in that game.
After a game ... I usually just rest and relax and kind of think about the game and what I did well and how I can improve for the next game.
In five years, I see myself ... in college studying material science and engineering.
Seth Buchanan | Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The senior heavyweight was the lone Bulldog to post a perfect record at the recent Matozzi Invitational, collecting three wins en route to the 285-pound title. Buchanan followed that up by defeating opponents from Chatham Glenwood and Judah Christian in dual wins for M-S.
From Buchanan: “There’s a lot of basic things for me to work on, definitely. My core moves are pretty solid, and I feel I have a good shot this year. I aim to win state.”
I need tickets to see ... the wrestling world championships. That would be fun to go some time in my life.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Young Frankenstein.” I used to watch it way too much when I was younger. I couldn’t think of something right now I’d like to watch.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... teleportation. I hate traveling to places. It’d be a lot more fun to teleport to the next school or vacation.
The social media platform I use most is ... Reddit. I really don’t use a whole lot of social media.
My best wrestling memory is ... in junior high, I think it was my first win ever. It was at regionals, and the resulting pin led to an unsportsmanlike, and we won the regional by one point off of an unsportsmanlike.
My most embarrassing wrestling memory is ... when I ended up cutting a bunch of weight and doing awful.
Before a meet ... I usually sit around with the people on my team — talk and joke with them. I figure out what I need to eat and get ahold of it if I don’t have it already, and just try to eat right and get ready for the first match.
After a meet ... if we’re as a team, go somewhere to eat. Most of the time I try to think about the next meet and eating correctly.
In five years, I see myself ... either being done with college wrestling or being in a trade.
