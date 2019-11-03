Olivia Rosenstein | Urbana girls’ cross-country
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior continued putting together a season to remember at last week’s Class 2A Metamora Regional, winning the race at Black Partridge Park in 17 minutes, 47 seconds as the Tigers also advanced to the sectional round as a unit. She qualified for state with a time of 17:37 on Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal.
From Rosenstein: “I was hoping for a little bit better in terms of time and how I was feeling, but that’s just being a little bit of a rough day, and that’s perfectly fine. Winning the race is actually pretty meaningful to me because all of my other regional experiences I actually haven’t won despite placing well in state multiple years before.”
I need tickets to see ... the band fun., if it came back together for a concert. That would be great.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Better Off Dead.” It’s not my favorite movie, but it’s just really funny and the jokes don’t get old.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly, just because that’s an experience that’s so different from what we’re already able to do as humans.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat, because my friends told me to get Snapchat.
My biggest pet peeve is ... when people call a teacher out on something because they think it’s wrong, and the student is wrong.
My best cross-country memory is ... some of our team bonding events in the summer. Probably that, or state sophomore year was really fun.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... one time in middle school where I accidentally tripped a girl. I felt really bad about it.
Before a meet ... I usually sleep or try to sleep on the bus and then warm up with my team and try to have fun.
After a meet ... I hang out and watch the boys’ race, cheer for everybody else and celebrate with the team.
In five years, I see myself ... at grad school or looking to be at grad school. Right now I’m looking at bio engineering.
Honorable mention: Amelia Burgin, Danville swimming and diving; Jordyn Crouse, LeRoy volleyball; Maddie Green, Tuscola volleyball; Sally Ma, Uni High swimming and diving; Kara Mathias, Champaign Central cross-country; Jenna Mozingo, Blue Ridge volleyball; Eden Oelze, Mahomet-Seymour swimming and diving; Madelyn Tipsword, Argenta-Oreana volleyball; Kaylee Warren, Milford volleyball; Mye’Joi Williams, Rantoul volleyball.
Layton Hall | Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior led the Knights to their first-ever team regional championship in a Class 1A event at Shelbyville, with Hall capturing top individual honors in 15 minutes, 29 seconds. He qualified for state on Saturday with a time of 16:10 at the 1A St. Anthony Sectional in Effingham.
From Hall: “That was just a confidence booster. Also, just to have that big of a lead on everyone and just finishing strong on a tough course (was great). ... (The regional title) definitely meant a lot to us. We knew we had a shot at it, but we just didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We knew what we had to do, and we went out and did it.”
I need tickets to see ... the Olympics. Just because of the culture. (It mirrors) what I’ve been around for a long time because of my brother (Illinois runner Logan Hall). He kind of got me into that, and I can relate to that a lot.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Home Alone.” Every time I have to write an essay I always turn that on. It helps me think. I don’t know why — it just does.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to fly, just so I could see the world on a different perspective than just on the ground.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. I can contact my friends really easily and quickly and get to know what they’re doing.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people chewing with their mouth open.
My best cross-country memory is ... running at state my freshman year with my brother. It meant a lot to make it with him for his last high school cross-country race.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... when I had to go to the bathroom during the middle of a race.
Before a meet ... I listen to music and get focused in on the bus ride there. At the meet, I get focused with my teammates and get them focused to get ready with what they need to do.
After a meet ... I usually cool down and then go home and take a nap.
In five years, I see myself ... running for a college. I’m not sure what division yet, but it’d be nice to run D-I.
Honorable mention: Raef Burke, Westville football; Connor Casner, Prairie Central football; Isaiah Chatman, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football; Austin Hopkins, Arcola football; Kadyn Jones, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Ethan LaBelle, Watseka football; Sam Lambert, Urbana cross-country; Drake Schrodt, Paxton-Buckley-Loda football; Josh Williams, Argenta-Oreana football; Tyler Wilson, Fisher football.