CHAMPAIGN — Rich Hyde sat back and watched the 2019 World Series with his dad.
See, it was a special moment for father and son.
Not just because they both loved baseball.
Dick Hyde pitched for the Washington Senators from 1955 to 1960, having a banner season in 1958 that saw him finish 12th in the American League MVP voting. Ahead of future Hall of Famers like Yogi Berra and Al Kaline.
So watching the Washington Nationals win the World Series last October gave the Hyde family a special memory.
“It was a different franchise than the one he played for, but we got a chance to just sit and watch baseball,” Rich Hyde said Thursday afternoon. “That’s what a lot of our talks were centered around: baseball.”
The moment took on even more meaning for the younger Hyde on Thursday after Dick Hyde died on Wednesday at Bickford of Champaign from complications related to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He was 91 years old.
Rich Hyde never saw his father pitch professionally, with Dick Hyde’s MLB career ending in 1961 after a season with the Baltimore Orioles.
But he heard plenty of stories about the success the 1946 Champaign High School graduate had on the mound and his special submarine delivery.
“As a kid, we would go to spring training in Florida,” Rich said. “He would take me to the park and introduce me to former guys he knew. I’d see his cards around the house, and that was a big thing as a kid growing up was just collecting cards. That made me understand his career more.”
Rich followed in his father’s footsteps on the mound, starring at Centennial in the late 1980s and then at Illinois before embarking upon a minor-league career that spanned 15 seasons. One of his first memories of his dad is playing catch together in their backyard in Champaign.
“He could hurt my hand pretty well if he wanted to,” Rich said with a laugh.
Ted Beach, a classmate at Champaign High and a 1947 graduate who went on to play basketball at Illinois, remembers Dick Hyde for his athleticism and humble nature. Hyde was also a reserve on the Maroons’ 1946 boys’ basketball team that won a state championship that Beach played on.
“I was very proud to consider him a friend,” Beach said. “Whenever we saw each other, it was always a positive experience. He was a good man.”
And a good baseball pitcher. He helped Champaign High to a district title in 1946, picking up 10 of the Maroons’ 14 victories during a 16-game season.
He pitched at Illinois for two seasons before he left the university in 1949 to start his pro baseball career. The Korean War, however, interrupted those plans. He served in the Army in Korea in 1951 and 1952.
Hyde finished his MLB career with a 17-14 record and a 3.56 earned run average in 169 appearances. His 1958 season with the Senators saw him go 10-3 with a 1.75 ERA and compile 19 saves in 103 innings pitched.
Hyde never forgot where he came from either. Along with donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, the family is asking that donations be made in his memory to the Champaign Central baseball booster club.
The sentiment isn’t lost on John Staab, the Maroons baseball coach since 2001.
“It’s humbling that he would think of us,” Staab said. “To give back to kids today in the hopes that they too can have a similar experience as he did, it speaks a lot about him as a person.”
To Rich, it’s no real surprise. Even if father and son would have some friendly disagreements when discussing the Centennial-Central rivalry.
“We had some good battles about that over the years,” Rich said with a laugh, “but my dad always prided himself on being a Maroon. He was a proud Maroon until the very end.”