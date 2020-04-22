JUSTIN WILSON took the Arcola baseball job prior to last season, when he was just 19 years old. One year later, the former Indiana Wesleyan player is having to explain to athletes not much younger than him why their 2020 season no longer will occur:
Although your first season with the Purple Riders was challenging from a win-loss perspective, no doubt you’d rather have that situation than not playing at all.
Oh, of course. Definitely. It’s been tough. We were starting to get into a groove, I felt like. We were starting to get to work on some more unique stuff outside of just the basics — different positional stuff and introducing new drills. ... It’s different. Obviously, as a coach, I want to be out there with my players, and I’ve seen a lot of improvements in the first couple months.
What were conversations like with your guys when the IHSA first suspended the season?
It was strange. Something I’ve, as a young coach, never experienced as a player or thought I would have to experience as a coach. I remember practicing, and they had just heard right before they got to practice that school was canceled for two weeks. ... We were talking about what we were going to do for practices, and then I got a text from our athletic director while we were practicing that we could have one more practice, but then we were going to have to be shut down. So then I had to tell the players, and there was a lot of disappointment that we weren’t going to be able to practice anymore. So we thought we were going to have one more, and then by the end of that weekend, we weren’t even able to have that last Monday practice.
What has it been like working with Arcola athletes?
It’s been a true joy. I’ve enjoyed many different parts of it. I enjoy getting to work with the players and see the development from the first day I had an open gym or team meeting last year to our last practice we had of this year. I enjoy getting to see the relationships of players develop as well. ... It’s something that I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to do this early, but it’s something I’ve really enjoyed as a young coach.
Does the current situation sting a little more since you’re recently removed from playing baseball?
Oh, completely. I’ve, just being recently removed from it, had different times where not getting to play baseball is just disappointing and I miss it. And I made the decision to end my career. I’m glad that I did. I’m happy with where I’m at. I just can’t imagine going through something where (baseball was) completely taken away from me, like all the seniors we’ve had this year. I can’t imagine what these kids are going through, having something that they planned on at least one more season and not even getting to play a single game.