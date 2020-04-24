ARTHUR — Jared Blaudow and his wife possessed what he calls “an oversized garage and an undersized basketball court.”
The couple built the structure outside their Arthur home about three years ago, installing a baseball pitching machine inside as well.
It was a multi-use facility for the Blaudows’ young children, now in fifth and first grade.
But Jared Blaudow also believed his new building could play host to a bigger purpose.
“We were also hoping it would become kind of a community area, too,” Blaudow said, “where local travel teams or high school teams, grade school teams in Arthur and Lovington and Atwood and Hammond would be able to use it.”
Enter Bob Silvanik, who was set to run Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball for a third season in 2020, prior to concerns over COVID-19 wiping out high school sports across the state.
Silvanik also is the pastor at Arthur’s Vine Street Christian Church, which Blaudow attends.
“We were talking about things we could do to help baseball and help the kids grow in their faith,” said Blaudow, who sells group health insurance and works in real estate. “The stars all aligned pretty well.”
What was born now is called “Blaudow’s Garage Baseball Chapel” — as indicated by shirts Silvanik created for those using the space.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the idea was simple. Local kids are welcome to stop in for about 30 minutes of bible study with Silvanik.
Other activities surrounding the show of faith included eating chicken wings, playing pick-up basketball and watching sports on TV when live sporting events were still taking place.
ALAH’s baseball roster enjoyed the setup prior to the pandemic, gathering there every Wednesday night to spend time together and explore Christianity.
“It’s been really awesome,” said Knights senior Lucas Otto, one of seven on this year’s ALAH baseball club. “Every Wednesday night, just get a big group of guys together, increase our faith. ... It’s been amazing, actually.”
Junior Nik Miller hasn’t seen anything quite like what Blaudow and Silvanik put together.
“It means a lot to us,” Miller said. “We do open gyms and everything, but being able to do this and it not being mandatory and everybody’s still showing up, and the community’s supporting it with the religious factor in it, it’s a nice thing the community allowed us to do.”
Before the pandemic, Blaudow kept his rules for use of the building basic, but clear. He’s even allowed the kids to hold lock-ins and stay the night there — so long as they don’t abuse the privilege.
“This is in their hands,” Blaudow said. “If they use this for what it’s supposed to be used for — which is just to have fun, play sports, fellowship — then it’s all theirs.”
Sizable gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic have been discouraged, so the spot hasn’t been in use as much as it was previously.
That just means the return date will be even more special for regular attendees.
“When we are cleared to actually socialize with people, we plan on doing a chapel and a Wiffle ball game for our seniors,” junior Logan Brough said, “so we can have one final game for them. ... We want to show them a little bit of respect and how much we love and care for these guys.”
Otto, who will play college baseball at Lake Land, said the Knights were “pushing each other to be great this year” after returning most of the members from last season’s 17-12-1 squad.
Gathering at least one more time at the chapel before ALAH’s soon-to-be-graduated seniors go their separate ways is something Otto would cherish.
“The chapel’s really brought everybody close together,” Otto said. “It’d be really nice to get together one last time and see all the guys again. That’d mean a lot to me.”