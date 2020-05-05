MARK DODD’s baseball leadership — spanning from Bismarck-Henning to its cooperative with Rossville and Alvin — is in its seventh year and has seen the Blue Devils improve from seven wins in 2014 to more than 20 each of the last two seasons:
How has the loss of this season impacted you and the boys?
It’s a lot of disappointment. Our baseball program has kind of been on a steady rise, I feel, and our talent was really good. Probably the most pitching depth I’ve ever had was going to be this upcoming season. It’s always exciting for every new season that starts. As a coach, I’m just like the players — you get your adrenaline going and you want to go out there and compete.
How was the team looking through early practices?
We were going to have a lot of flexibility and a lot of options. I had 28 players, which is a lot more than I’ve ever had, and that was exciting. ... Kaj Stanford just had finished with the basketball team on their run, and he joined us just for the last two days of practice. He was going to make a really big impact on the mound and in center field and in our lineup. That was really disappointing for me, just to know how good he was going to be and what kind of great season he was going to have, and then not getting to show off his talents.
How would you describe the experience of getting to coach this baseball program?
We started off very, very poor, I guess, with numbers and the enthusiasm behind the program. My older son, Dylan Dodd, he was a sophomore (and) he was really the reason why I agreed to take the job because baseball was kind of dying in Bismarck, I felt. So I kind of did that, maybe even selfishly a little bit, to make sure he had a good baseball season and could play all four years. But what I found I was really started to enjoy it. And then my younger son, Dawson, has come up and he’s a sophomore now, and he really likes baseball as well. I guess my kids have really drawn me to falling in love with the coaching part.
Have you considered what effect the pandemic might have on BHRA’s 2020 football season?
Every day, yes. It’s just so different. You can’t get together with the kids. We’re all in kind of a waiting game. I have a number of kids that are working out on their own — at least what they can do. You really can’t push too much. You just keep encouraging and keep hoping.