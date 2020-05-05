Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Jacob Akins Boys’ track and field

Chase Benjamin Boys’ track and field

Sierra Bryant Girls’ track and field

Dawson Cade Baseball

Emma Clapp Girls’ track and field

Kevin Clapp Boys’ track and field

Lexi Darby Girls’ track and field

Cameron Douglass Baseball

Emily Gallas Girls’ track and field

Lexi Hudson Softball

Caleb Lahey Boys’ track and field

Kai Maged Baseball

Gabe Martinez Boys’ track and field

Avery McConkey Baseball

Emily Meidel Girls’ track and field

Michael Moreman Baseball

Jillian Russell Girls’ track and field

Zac Smith Boys’ track and field

Kaj Stanford Baseball

Evan Walworth Boys’ track and field

Eryn Willard Girls’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

