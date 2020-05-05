Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Jacob Akins Boys’ track and field
Chase Benjamin Boys’ track and field
Sierra Bryant Girls’ track and field
Dawson Cade Baseball
Emma Clapp Girls’ track and field
Kevin Clapp Boys’ track and field
Lexi Darby Girls’ track and field
Cameron Douglass Baseball
Emily Gallas Girls’ track and field
Lexi Hudson Softball
Caleb Lahey Boys’ track and field
Kai Maged Baseball
Gabe Martinez Boys’ track and field
Avery McConkey Baseball
Emily Meidel Girls’ track and field
Michael Moreman Baseball
Jillian Russell Girls’ track and field
Zac Smith Boys’ track and field
Kaj Stanford Baseball
Evan Walworth Boys’ track and field
Eryn Willard Girls’ track and field