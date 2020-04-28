FARMER CITY — Aaron Jayne missed one game in his first three seasons of Blue Ridge baseball.
A 2019 Class 1A regional semifinal game against St. Teresa after he and teammate Jayden Dalton collided in practice, leaving Jayne with “a nasty concussion,” according to then-Knights coach Brian Sparks.
If Jayne experienced an otherwise-healthy prep tenure on the diamond, that wouldn’t be the most extraordinary accomplishment.
But Jayne currently deals with a temporomandibular joint injury — TMJ for short.
The reason? Doing what coaches always preach defensively: Keep yourself in front of the ball.
Jayne did just that as a sophomore third baseman with the Knights during a game with LeRoy. A hard shot caught some of Jayne’s glove, but also some of his jaw.
“It kind of curved weirdly,” Jayne said. “(Sparks) ran out, and I kept playing. There was no pain at all, actually.”
That Jayne missed no time because of that scary moment epitomizes his love for the sport — one he didn’t get to play as a Blue Ridge senior because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was receiving college looks at the Division III, NAIA and junior-college levels, but instead will attend Illinois State to study business administration.
Jayne didn’t want to leave baseball on these terms. Not after posting a robust .494 batting average — including better than .500 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play — during his junior year last season.
“I ultimately made my decision to go to ISU (because) I just felt like it was my time,” Jayne said, “just to focus on academics and stuff I’ll be doing for the rest of my life.”
This does, of course, reduce the risk his TMJ would worsen.
Jayne already had gotten a warning from his dentist that if Jayne didn’t wear a mouthguard while sleeping, “I wouldn’t be able to open my mouth by the time I’m 30.”
“I went to the dentist because my jaw was popping, and that’s when I found out I had TMJ,” Jayne said. “That changed some things. I was going to catch my senior year, but I couldn’t do that anymore because of a chance of a foul ball knocking it wrongly.”
Yet Jayne still manned the hot corner for Sparks’ club as a junior and said he never changed up his style of play because of fears related to the injury.
“I didn’t realize it caused lingering problems (initially),” said Sparks, who was readying for his sixth and final campaign coaching the Knights before the pandemic caused IHSA spring activities to be postponed and later canceled.
“It’s a blessing (to coach Jayne),” Sparks continued. “Any time you can have a kid that is really an extension of a coach on the field, who has the passion (it’s great). ... If he wanted to, he could go into coaching.”
Jayne watched older brother Cory, a 2016 Blue Ridge graduate, help Knights baseball to a 1A regional championship in 2015 and a spot in the Sweet 16 during Sparks’ first season at the helm.
That, paired with Aaron Jayne starting his own baseball career at age 5 or 6, made it easy for him to commit wholeheartedly to Blue Ridge’s program as a ninth-grader.
“I loved the game more and more each year,” Jayne said. “Thankfully I was given a chance freshman year to start, and ever since then I’ve just grown as a baseball player to help as much as I can for this team.”
What’s the most important lesson the younger Jayne took away from his sibling?
“The biggest thing for him was don’t get discouraged,” Aaron Jayne said. “Always keep your head up. That’s been tough. I’ve gotten down. But through each year of high school, I’d say I matured a little more.”
Jayne’s sophomore season in particular — during which he took that aforementioned groundball to the jaw — wasn’t up to his desired standards.
“Sophomore year I struggled, and that was all in my head,” Jayne said. “Junior year I just went out and played, and it worked for me.”
Jayne was playing so well as an 11th-grader that Sparks actually pulled Jayne aside at different periods during an 11-16 season and asked the athlete for tips to try and help his teammates perform similarly.
“It’s not just the physical skills,” Sparks said. “But he’s just a complete ballplayer, physically and mentally.”
Who knows what that would have translated to during Jayne’s final moments of competitive baseball, as a high school senior. He was a mere 15 points off the local batting average lead by the end of the 2019 season, ranked third overall, and one of five upperclassmen on Sparks’ roster.
“I would’ve loved to play my senior year — my farewell,” Jayne said. “Things happen, and I can’t really change anything about it. But (I’m) keeping a positive mind and just moving forward.”
Maybe Jayne will get that itch to return to the diamond while he studies at ISU. Especially since his time on the field concluded so abruptly.
If that were to occur, Sparks believes his pupil would be a valuable asset to a college team.
“Oh, I think if he played D-III he’d be a stud,” Sparks said. “I coached a D-I kid ... from Tri-Valley, and offensively, hitting-wise, Aaron compares.”