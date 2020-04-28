Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Blue Ridge’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Josephine Aldrich Girls’ track and field

Macy Baird Softball

Destiny Baker Girls’ track and field

Wayne Bowns Boys’ track and field

Kaitlyn Bradford Softball

Jayden Dalton Baseball

Brenden Flannell Baseball

Mitchell Houser Boys’ track and field

Aaron Jayne Baseball

Maddy Rosenbery Softball

Bobby Schumacher Baseball

Zach Stephens Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

