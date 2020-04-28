Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Blue Ridge’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Josephine Aldrich Girls’ track and field
Macy Baird Softball
Destiny Baker Girls’ track and field
Wayne Bowns Boys’ track and field
Kaitlyn Bradford Softball
Jayden Dalton Baseball
Brenden Flannell Baseball
Mitchell Houser Boys’ track and field
Aaron Jayne Baseball
Maddy Rosenbery Softball
Bobby Schumacher Baseball
Zach Stephens Baseball