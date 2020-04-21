BEMENT — Dawson Swaim’s junior season with Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball would have been important regardless of his health.
Already a two-year varsity member of the Broncos, he’d long harbored dreams of playing the sport at the college level. His final two seasons in the cooperative would be valuable for getting key recruiting eyes upon him.
So when Swaim suffered injuries to his rotator cuff and labrum in Week 1 of the 2018 CG/B football campaign, he knew what he had to do.
Plow through the rehabilitation process to get in as many games as possible while also being a baseball sideline presence when he couldn’t compete.
“He never missed a practice,” Broncos coach Dave Martin said. “He was right there next to me ... trying to get in as soon as he could. It would’ve been really easy for him to kind of mail it in, and he fought back and got into 12 games.”
Swaim led the program in batting average and home runs, also finishing fourth in base hits despite his limited schedule. He followed with more repetitions for Tom Kimball’s Central State Spikes summer squad in Tolono.
And now Swaim can say he’s headed to Eureka College — to play baseball, as well as football.
“It means a lot knowing that I accomplished my goal,” Swaim said, “of finally making it to college baseball.”
Especially with his senior season appearing to be over before it begins, a result of response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been down this whole time because I only truly got to play two years of high school baseball,” Swaim said. “It’s tough.”
Martin said Swaim would’ve spent time catching, playing first base and in the designated hitter role for the Broncos. Though Swaim is first and foremost a catcher, Martin wanted to limit the stress placed on Swaim’s right shoulder following that football injury.
How Swaim approached the catching position was one of the key reasons the CG/B coaching staff had to give Swaim varsity looks at age 14.
“It’s just really his knowledge of the game,” Martin said. “Being able to come in as a freshman and a sophomore and hold your own as a catcher — where you’re directing traffic, where you’re the captain of the team just because you’re involved in everything.”
Swaim knows exactly who to thank for his love of catching: St. Louis Cardinals standout Yadier Molina.
“All throughout when I was a kid, I used to watch him,” Swaim said. “I still do. I see him throwing out runners and being amazing, so I always want to be like him.”
Like Molina these days, Swaim is an experienced veteran of the game. He’s been playing since age 5 or 6 and realized as an incoming high school freshman he’d have a quick shot at varsity playing time.
“I was kind of nervous, especially going up against seniors when I’m 14,” Swaim said. “(Facing) 18-year-olds throwing really fast compared to what I had been playing against. But I knew I could do it, and I just stayed positive the whole time.”
Swaim also grew up on the fly when it came to hitting.
“His approach each year just improved, and his patience at the plate is what really kind of set him apart,” Martin said. “His freshman year, he just came up and he was hacking at everything. He had good enough hands, good enough ability with the bat to put the ball into play, but he wasn’t driving the ball. He wasn’t a threat his freshman year.”
Swaim compiled a .305 batting average as a sophomore to start an upward trend in that department. His shoulder injury, however, ensured whatever statistics he put up as a junior would be limited.
He had lengthy experiences in training while injured, dealing with a fractured elbow caused after he was hit by a pitch as a seventh-grader. Swaim was out of action six months that time.With his shoulder, Swaim was told by a doctor it would be a year before he threw a baseball.
Yet Swaim eventually did do some throwing for CG/B in 2019. He was eased back into the lineup on a hitting-only basis before later retaking the field in May.
“I just worked hard in rehab,” Swaim said. “My (resistance) band workouts, playing catch, lifting weights. I had a lot of people that were willing to help me get back, and I appreciated that.”
No doubt the healthy Broncos appreciated Swaim sticking around while hurt for his junior year, too.
“Being a catcher, I have to be the leader,” Swaim said. “Helping out some of the younger kids on the team was awesome. I’ve always wanted to be a coach when I was older.”
Swaim likely won’t get to remind CG/B fans what they largely missed last season, with the Illinois High School Board of Directors set to decide upon Illinois spring sports’ fate Tuesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed all schools in Illinois for in-person instruction last Friday.
Martin knows what a shame that is, given what he’s seen from Swaim since the youngster returned to the diamond.
“At the plate, he looked like the Dawson of old. It didn’t look like he missed a beat,” Martin said. “It took him a couple games to get his timing and his rhythm back at the plate, but I’d say about four games into it he shook off that rust and was starting to drive the ball, hit the ball with authority.
“Obviously his arm strength had taken quite a hit, but from what I’ve seen in the two weeks of practice this year and some of the preseason work, his arm was almost back to what it was pre-surgery.”
Luckily for Swaim, Eureka has given him the chance to show off those skills in another setting. Instead of leaving him wondering “what if.”
“It means a lot to me knowing that not a lot of kids go on to play college sports from Bement,” Swaim said. “I’m just hoping it’ll attract more people to recruit at Bement. I feel like we have some athletes here.”