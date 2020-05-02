Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Champaign Central’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Liara Aber Girls’ soccer
Rola Abudeyah Girls’ track and field
Drew Adams Baseball
Cam Baker Baseball
Drew Barringer Baseball
Kai Baumgartner Boys’ track and field
Sofia Brown Girls’ track and field
Sam Chapman Baseball
Evan Czys Baseball
Naomi Dupree Girls’ soccer
Leah Fields Girls’ track and field
Nick Gunn Boys’ tennis
Haley Hartleb Girls’ soccer
Luke Hartman Boys’ track and field
Max Herr Baseball
Isaiah Jackson Baseball
Reece Jacobson Boys’ track and field
Nik Johnson Baseball
Ella Kasten Girls’ soccer
Jake Lehr Baseball
Jack Maggio Boys’ track and field
Connor Milton Baseball
Alyssa Odom Girls’ track and field
Graham O’Gorman Baseball
Maggie Paul Softball
Caleb Pyrz Baseball
Trevor Rhodes Boys’ track and field
Joel Sarver Baseball
Kortnee Smith Girls’ track and field
Justin Somers Boys’ tennis
Erica Spears Softball
Katelyn Swartz Girls’ soccer
Ashton Tims Boys’ track and field
Andrew Trame Boys’ track and field
Samantha Tran Girls’ track and field
Chase Vickers Baseball
Kelsey Wells Softball
Lexi Williams Softball
George Wilson Baseball
Owen Wisniewski Boys’ tennis
Chris Wurl Baseball