Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Champaign Central’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Liara Aber Girls’ soccer

Rola Abudeyah Girls’ track and field

Drew Adams Baseball

Cam Baker Baseball

Drew Barringer Baseball

Kai Baumgartner Boys’ track and field

Sofia Brown Girls’ track and field

Sam Chapman Baseball

Evan Czys Baseball

Naomi Dupree Girls’ soccer

Leah Fields Girls’ track and field

Nick Gunn Boys’ tennis

Haley Hartleb Girls’ soccer

Luke Hartman Boys’ track and field

Max Herr Baseball

Isaiah Jackson Baseball

Reece Jacobson Boys’ track and field

Nik Johnson Baseball

Ella Kasten Girls’ soccer

Jake Lehr Baseball

Jack Maggio Boys’ track and field

Connor Milton Baseball

Alyssa Odom Girls’ track and field

Graham O’Gorman Baseball

Maggie Paul Softball

Caleb Pyrz Baseball

Trevor Rhodes Boys’ track and field

Joel Sarver Baseball

Kortnee Smith Girls’ track and field

Justin Somers Boys’ tennis

Erica Spears Softball

Katelyn Swartz Girls’ soccer

Ashton Tims Boys’ track and field

Andrew Trame Boys’ track and field

Samantha Tran Girls’ track and field

Chase Vickers Baseball

Kelsey Wells Softball

Lexi Williams Softball

George Wilson Baseball

Owen Wisniewski Boys’ tennis

Chris Wurl Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

