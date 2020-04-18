Former Fisher mayor MILT KELLY is in his third stint leading Bunnies baseball — the first from 1994-2005, the second in 2018. The lifelong Fisher resident weighs in on the state of the program:
How did you wind up back in charge of this program?
My son Jon ... took over as head coach (in 2006), and I stepped away briefly and then came back and was his assistant for a long time. And then when he moved up to the principal’s job, they thought it would be best for the transition that I move up from assistant to head coach for one year and mentor somebody to take over the head coaching spot. ... It just didn’t work out, and so they asked me if I’d come back again and be head coach this year. ... After talking with the guys that were going to be coming back, especially this group of seniors, they were very welcoming and open to that solution.
What was the feeling like for you, then, when your return season got held up?
The first official practice we had back in March ... I remember me in a classroom, and we spent some time discussing the things we can control and the things we can’t control. The message was, in sports and especially in baseball, there’s an awful lot you can’t control. The issue is to know the difference between the things you can control and what you can’t. ... Little did we know that we were going to be hit with this thing called COVID-19.
What about Fisher athletics makes you want to keep coming back as a coach?
It is a special place. It’s a special school. It starts with a special group of kids and great parents, great teachers, great administrators. It’s just a community that I’ve invested my life in. ... When you want to talk about how great Fisher is, you’re talking to the right guy. One of the things that’s so special about our group is how all the coaches work together and really relate to each other.
How have you seen the program change and grow in your time around it?
A group of parents, and (wife) Connie and I were part of that group, basically started the program back in 1990 — reinstituted it. They’d had one earlier, but it had gone away. ... In my early coaching days, we started out at a real disadvantage because we had a bunch of guys who had never played high school baseball before competing against teams that had been in existence for a while. ... But as we came on through it, by the mid- and late-90s, we were pretty good and had a lot of players that went on to play college ball.