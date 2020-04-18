Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Fisher’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Ashlyn Carpenter Softball
Jed Chow Baseball
Hunter Coon Baseball
Will Delaney Baseball
Austin Hickman Baseball
Sidney Hood Softball
Allison Jacobs Softball
Jeremy Lehigh Baseball
Calen Ragle Boys’ track and field
Ashley Smith Girls’ track and field
Tyler Wilson Boys’ track and field