Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Fisher’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Ashlyn Carpenter Softball

Jed Chow Baseball

Hunter Coon Baseball

Will Delaney Baseball

Austin Hickman Baseball

Sidney Hood Softball

Allison Jacobs Softball

Jeremy Lehigh Baseball

Calen Ragle Boys’ track and field

Ashley Smith Girls’ track and field

Tyler Wilson Boys’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

