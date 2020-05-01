HOOPESTON — Richard Harbacek described the whole situation as “two obvious choices.”
That is, giving co-captaincy honors to seniors Lucas Hofer and Cameron Flint prior to the 2020 Hoopeston Area baseball season.
“They deserved it,” second-year coach Harbacek said. “Cameron brings that goofy energy to the team. He had the respect of his teammates and made sure guys were coming in and doing work when they needed to.
“Lucas the same way (but he) was just more of a quiet leader. But ... when things needed to be said, he said what needed to be said to keep the team going in the right direction.”
Hofer and Flint realized this leadership combination could work. In conjunction with a diverse roster that included two others seniors in Peyton Berlin and Hunter Tate, along with what Harbacek called “a strong freshman class.”
“We don’t need two quiet people or two people always saying something,” Flint said. “It’s a good mix.”
Could a club of Cornjerkers led by Hofer and Flint have delivered Hoopeston Area baseball its first regional championship since 1997 and second in program history?
Neither they nor anyone else ever will know, with the COVID-19 pandemic shelving this year’s campaign.
“It hurts a lot,” Hofer said. “This was our year. We’ve worked hard ... and I was going to get to play one more year with my brother (sophomore Nick, the team’s leading hitter last year).”
“I was really looking forward to that,” Flint added. “I want to be the captain. I want to be the one that sets that stage for everyone. It’s unfortunate.”
Hofer and Flint — also cousins — have been multi-sport athletes with the Cornjerkers from the start of their respective high school tenures.
But the two soccer and basketball players were baseball guys before anything else, starting in travel ball before age 10.
“They put in their work in the offseason,” Harbacek said. “During basketball season, they still came in and hit on their own. They were throwing on their own to get ready for the season.”
Hofer, a member of the 2019 Danville Post 210 baseball squad that played in the American Legion World Series, was able to impact Hoopeston Area baseball a little sooner than Flint. Hofer was a freshman starter on a 2017 unit that finished one win shy of a regional championship. Flint became more of a regular presence last season.
“It really helped me as a player,” Hofer said, “getting to play and experience high school-level pitchers and everything instead of playing JV.”
Flint was used more as a baserunner than anything else early in his time with the Cornjerkers, with then-coach Carl Heuer often telling Flint his turn soon would come.
And arrive it did when Flint was a junior.
“I was expecting to (contribute) a little — not as much as I probably did, though,” Flint said. “I surprised myself a little bit.”
Hofer missed a large chunk of the campaign with an issue in his left, throwing elbow. He said doctors to this day can’t seem to diagnose the problem.
So even though Hofer still could hit — he compiled a .333 average with 29 RBI in 111 at-bats — he couldn’t serve as a Cornjerkers pitcher.
Now-graduated Graham Eighner took the No. 1 role, but Flint was a solid No. 2 with three of Hoopeston Area’s 14 victories on the season. Flint also added 22 RBI with his bat.
“(Flint) pitched the first game at regionals that we won 2-1 over Watseka,” Harbacek said. “He was just the type of kid who was a program kid.”
Harbacek saw Hofer and Flint each as top-of-the-rotation options for 2020.
They also would have been critical for a team that graduated three of its top five hitters by average from the previous year.
Now, they’ll move on to academics-focused tracks — Hofer at Illinois State and Flint at Indiana State.
Not fully knowing what their leadership could have spurred on the diamond in 2020, though.
“I know we would’ve had a winning record,” Hofer said, “and could’ve potentially won a regional, if not a sectional.”