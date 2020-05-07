DJ DAVIS harbored positive feelings about his second Judah Christian baseball team — and still does — but had to put his hopes and expectations on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the Tribe’s season. He hits on that and more:
How was the team looking in practices before the season got held up?
Oh, man, these guys were itching to get to Tennessee. That’s where our preseason tournament was over spring break. We went there last year, and they were just itching to get there. We lost two players (from last season). ... We had a lot of guys coming back. But unfortunately a player we lost, Cole Hettmansberger, was our best hitter and our pitcher who threw 60 percent of the innings. So we had a lot of guys coming back, but we had a lot of spots that still needed to be filled. ... So these guys were itching for more reps. They wanted to play. I would let them out of practice 15 minutes early, and they’d say, “No, let’s take another round.” ... I really like coaching players who want to be there rather than who are being forced to be there. ... We definitely had a lot of potential this year.
How have you and the guys handled not being able to do anything together since?
We had three seniors (and) it’s been really tough because none of them are going to play at the next level, so this was kind of their last hurrah playing competitive baseball. We found out that our Tennessee trip had been canceled in the middle of a day, and I still had practice that afternoon because the season hadn’t been canceled yet. Once they found out that, you could easily tell that their minds were elsewhere. That they were, I wouldn’t want to say devastated, but they were definitely upset. Being 17 years old, 18 years old they don’t really see the bigger picture of why this is going on and why this is happening. ... Unfortunately, I was the one who had to break the news, which is kind of nerve-racking because you don’t know how these kids are going to take it. You say, “Guys, our spring trip is canceled but our season’s not,” because at the time it wasn’t. But then that was really the last practice we had. ... Wow, I never really thought about that — that that was our last get-together in the middle of March.
What do you hope this loss of a season does for the kids who are returning in 2021?
I don’t think it’s going to be a negative in any way. I think it’s just going to kind of rekindle that fire that we started last offseason. Like, hey, guys, there’s a lot of open spots. If you work your tail off, it’s yours. And now we have three guys that are gone, three seniors, so that opens up even more spots. ... These young guys, I think that if they get their mindset to where it should be, it’ll turn from being upset and not wanting to play again and it’ll turn to being anxious to getting back out there to show the coaches and show the other guys what they can do.