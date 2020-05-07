Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Judah Christian’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Jenna Barnhart Girls’ track and field
Tory Clevenger Girls’ track and field
Cohen Jancola Baseball
Linda Jancola Girls’ soccer
Katie Limentato Girls’ soccer
Joe Linsner Baseball
Lyndon Pelmore Girls’ track and field
Laura Poetzel Girls’ soccer
Cristabel Thomas Girls’ soccer
Kyle Stone Baseball