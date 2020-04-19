Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Mahomet-Seymour’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Jake Anderson Baseball
Noelle Bailey Girls’ soccer
Brooke Benson Girls’ soccer
Mason Butler Baseball
Chloe Buzicky Girls’ soccer
Costen Campion Boys’ track and field
Zack Chalk Baseball
Kobe Essien Baseball
Boden Freeman Boys’ track and field
Levi Frost Boys’ track and field
Jade Harms Girls’ soccer
Grant Harvey Baseball
Hunter Hendershot Boys’ track and field
Harrison LaCour Boys’ track and field
Miranda Marcelli Girls’ track and field
Clayton McKinney Baseball
Julia McNaught Softball
Emily Parrott Girls’ track and field
Andrea Penrose Girls’ track and field
Mara Pletcher Girls’ track and field
Carlee Scott Softball
Peter Slezak Boys’ track and field
Ethan Terry Baseball
Carson Thomas Baseball
Payton Turk Girls’ track and field
Riley Watson Girls’ track and field
Ashley Wheeler Softball