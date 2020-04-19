Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Mahomet-Seymour’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Jake Anderson Baseball

Noelle Bailey Girls’ soccer

Brooke Benson Girls’ soccer

Mason Butler Baseball

Chloe Buzicky Girls’ soccer

Costen Campion Boys’ track and field

Zack Chalk Baseball

Kobe Essien Baseball

Boden Freeman Boys’ track and field

Levi Frost Boys’ track and field

Jade Harms Girls’ soccer

Grant Harvey Baseball

Hunter Hendershot Boys’ track and field

Harrison LaCour Boys’ track and field

Miranda Marcelli Girls’ track and field

Clayton McKinney Baseball

Julia McNaught Softball

Emily Parrott Girls’ track and field

Andrea Penrose Girls’ track and field

Mara Pletcher Girls’ track and field

Carlee Scott Softball

Peter Slezak Boys’ track and field

Ethan Terry Baseball

Carson Thomas Baseball

Payton Turk Girls’ track and field

Riley Watson Girls’ track and field

Ashley Wheeler Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

