Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Oakwood's Elijah Harden (5) leads off of first base in a Class 2A baseball regional at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ° Oakwood's Elijah Harden (5) leads off of first base in a Class 2A baseball regional at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.