A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Oakwood baseball player ELIJAH HARDEN.
How were you feeling about the direction of the season before it got held up?
We were looking good. Sure, we were rusty for the first few days, but once we got through the rust, we looked like a team that was ready to go out there and start winning.
What did you feel like you and the team would be able to accomplish this season?
I felt we should’ve went undefeated in the conference and had a good postseason — I’d say regional, maybe even the sectional if we executed well enough. For me, I was just trying to be All-Area again and probably be one of the better pitchers in our conference and in the area.
You were part of Danville Post 210’s Senior American Legion World Series run last year. How did that help you leading into your senior year with Oakwood?
I was 10 times more confident coming into this year after how I did over the summer. I was ready to get out there and show that I was just as good as I was over the summer.
How has not having a true senior baseball season affected you?
It’s been rough. I’ve had my moments where I’ve been upset about all of this, but I’ve been pushing forward and just trying to do what I can do for next year.
What is next for you after high school?
I’m going on to play baseball at Danville Area Community College, and I’m going to study criminal justice out there.