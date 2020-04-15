PAXTON — Drake Schrodt’s Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball career started inauspiciously, to say the least.
That’s because he hardly played as a freshman, hampered by a right shoulder injury.
“It fueled me,” said Schrodt, now a senior, “by knowing it could happen again. I just can’t take anything for granted, working hard every single day to make myself better.”
Listen to Panthers coach Brock Niebuhr describe the 5-foot-9 outfielder now, and one gains an idea how well Schrodt stuck to that plan.
“He’s a guy that was going to produce a lot of runs offensively and save a lot of runs defensively,” Niebuhr said. “He’s just a hard-working kid who doesn’t care what it takes — he just wants to do whatever is best and whatever he can to help the team win.”
Schrodt was a key reason for PBL piling up 39 victories over the previous two campaigns. And Niebuhr anticipated a similar level of importance from Schrodt to the Panthers in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed all IHSA spring activities.
“He just wants to win,” Niebuhr said. “That’s a guy that I love to coach. I really wish I could see him out there this spring.”
Schrodt offered a glimpse of his potential as a sophomore after recovering from his prior shoulder woes.
Also a PBL football and basketball player, Schrodt batted .364 in 66 plate appearances, driving in 12 runs and stealing 16 bases in 2018.
The best still was to come.
Schrodt finished sixth locally in batting average during his junior season of 2019, hitting .466 in 73 at-bats. He knocked in a handful more runs at 19 and crossed home plate 34 times himself.
But the statistic that stood out most was 36 stolen bases, breaking the Panthers’ all-time single-season best in that category.
“I would never see myself breaking the stolen bases record (earlier in my career),” Schrodt said. “It’s a pretty good accomplishment for me.”
During a May 11, 2019, doubleheader versus visiting Herscher, Schrodt notched his record-establishing 36th steal by taking third base.
“It was just like another stolen base,” Schrodt said. “The only people who really celebrated were me and Coach Niebuhr.”
Could Schrodt, in his last prep baseball stint, have reset a record he now owns?
With a full schedule, it was in the realm of possibility. Now, with either much fewer or no games happening, Schrodt’s mark of 36 should hold firm.
“I couldn’t even explain the feeling that went through me (when the season first was delayed),” Schrodt said. “When it got taken away, it kind of bummed me out.”
Schrodt has been an integral part of PBL’s success in football and basketball — as a running back/free safety in the former and guard in the latter. But he’s always had at least one teammate who soaks up a bit more of the spotlight.
In baseball, Schrodt is at the front of the Panthers’ spotlight line. He was set to move to center field full-time for the 2020 season and take a run-producing spot in the lineup.
Niebuhr notes that Schrodt “doesn’t care who’s getting credit,” hence why his past football and basketball roles have suited him well.
And Schrodt is quick to shrug off the idea that he’s the face of PBL baseball.
“I don’t really look at myself like that,” Schrodt said. “I just look at myself as a regular person on the team.”
Schrodt’s achievements point to him being more than just “a regular person” on the diamond, of course.
In addition to holding a spot in the Panthers’ record book, Schrodt has made other standout efforts that won’t necessarily be remembered quite as long.
“Drake’s sophomore year, playing at Monticello in a frigidly-cold game. We didn’t play particularly well,” Niebuhr said. “He went and tracked down a ball in the gap.
“The game was out of reach. It was obviously not a game that we were going to win. It didn’t matter to him. He was going to play hard and compete, like he has in every sport and everything he does.”
The payoff hasn’t appeared merely in PBL box scores.
Schrodt is following in the footsteps of older brother Drew, a 2014 Panthers alumnus, and attending Kankakee Community College to play baseball.
“I’m very familiar with the program and what type of success they’ve had,” Drake Schrodt said. “My brother said, ‘You’ll learn a lot more about baseball.’ It just makes me excited.”
Cavaliers coach Todd Post was in his 20th season overseeing Kankakee baseball before its 2020 slate ended prematurely in the midst of the pandemic. Niebuhr is familiar with what the veteran coach looks for in his athletes.
“Drake’s a perfect fit,” Niebuhr said. “He’s going to work hard, do the best he can and play the game the right way and adjust and compete day in and day out.”Schrodt would like to do all of those items for PBL one last time before he heads off to junior college. IHSA officials have left open that door, with a possible return-to-action date of May 1.
To that end, Schrodt is actively working on his cardio, getting in as many swings as possible and playing catch regularly with either his father or a friend — in a “social distance” format.
“I don’t even care if it’s just a few games,” Schrodt said. “I just want to get back on the field.”