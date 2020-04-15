Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Hunter Anderson Baseball

Connor Beland Boys’ track and field

Dalton Busboom Baseball

Ben Busby Baseball

Luke Cowan Boys’ track and field

Colton Coy Baseball

Savanna Davis Girls’ track and field

Carson Dudley Baseball

Sindra Gerdes Softball

Jolee Hastings Softball

Kirra Lantz Softball

Curtis Phillips Boys’ track and field

Alex Rueck Baseball

Nik Schnabel Boys’ track and field

Drake Schrodt Baseball

Clayton Skinner Boys’ track and field

Trey VanWinkle Baseball

Jayden Ware Boys’ track and field

Luke Waterson Boys’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

