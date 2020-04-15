Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Hunter Anderson Baseball
Connor Beland Boys’ track and field
Dalton Busboom Baseball
Ben Busby Baseball
Luke Cowan Boys’ track and field
Colton Coy Baseball
Savanna Davis Girls’ track and field
Carson Dudley Baseball
Sindra Gerdes Softball
Jolee Hastings Softball
Kirra Lantz Softball
Curtis Phillips Boys’ track and field
Alex Rueck Baseball
Nik Schnabel Boys’ track and field
Drake Schrodt Baseball
Clayton Skinner Boys’ track and field
Trey VanWinkle Baseball
Jayden Ware Boys’ track and field
Luke Waterson Boys’ track and field