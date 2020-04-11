A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep season can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Rantoul baseball players ELI REMINGTON and CASEY DILLMAN.
What was your reaction to having your senior season held up?
Remington: Most of it’s been disappointment. Many of us this year were really looking toward playing. We had new coaches, and everything was basically going to be a fresh start. ... We were going to focus on winning, but also have fun.
Dillman: It’s definitely new, especially around this time of the year. It’s kind of always been for the past four years just baseball, baseball, baseball this time.
What was the team atmosphere like with new coaches?
Remington: We had some pretty good workouts. One of the new things that coach (Eric Gerdes) put in this year is that we get in, get out, get our work done, just like that. We would just go through all the basic stuff, getting everything ready for our first game, which was one to two weeks away. So we were just getting everything ready for that, but then the virus happened. ... Now we’re here.
As a senior, how have you tried to continue leading the team even when you can’t physically meet?
Remington: It’s pretty difficult. The younger guys keep asking questions of when we’re going to have practice or anything, but we can’t really give them any answers because we really don’t know. Almost all of our players are underclassmen, so it’s going to be hard to get them to being up to par whenever games start rolling around.
How have you spent some of your time off the diamond?
Dillman: It’s definitely been different. I’ve been helping out with my Uncle Mark at his field a lot recently. And physically, kind of got to be more careful and take care of yourself because you never know if they might open it up and let you play baseball this summer or even in May. There’s probably not a whole lot of chance, but you’ve got to be ready for it just in case. So just kind of staying in shape, getting ready (and) staying in baseball shape.
What would it mean to you to have some sort of season this year?
Remington: It’s going to mean a lot, being my senior season. Every senior doesn’t think about losing their senior season in their favorite sport. If we could be able to get back out there, it’d mean a lot to me, knowing that I can actually play my last game of high school.