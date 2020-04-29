JASON WOODWORTH is very familiar with Vermilion County baseball, having spent 13 seasons as Schlarman’s coach before taking a six-year hiatus to be an IHSA umpire. He spoke about not getting to truly lead his first Storm squad:
How did you wind up as Salt Fork’s coach this school year?
I know quite a few people from the area, and I am pretty good friends with (former Storm coach) Geoff Desmond. And when he told me he was going to call it quits, I decided it seemed like it’d be a pretty good fit for me and something I wanted to get back into.
What were early returns like from your work with the guys?
It was going good. We had a really good mix of youth and experience. We had the (five) seniors that were returning that were going to provide great leadership for us and had been through the fires of regionals, sectionals and trying to go to state. And then we had a really talented group of freshmen — had nine freshmen come out — and a lot of them were going to have to play. I think it was just going to be a really good mix. There was a lot of energy, and it was really disappointing to see it come to an end.What was it like to inform these guys their season was postponed and later canceled?It’s heartbreaking to have to tell them, especially the seniors, ‘Hey, it’s your last year. Hopefully we’ll get to come back, but right now we’re canceled.’ ... Having to then send text messages that, ‘Hey, we’re all done,’ it just really is rough for them.
How much were you looking forward to games with these kids, knowing some of them had been part of a super-sectional team last season?
That was definitely the goal (to get even further). You watch them, they usually have great success in basically all the three major men’s sports. They’ve had great success in track in the spring. So it’s like, you know they have a winning tradition ... and then to be able just to provide my leadership and my insight and try to take them to the next step was a big goal of mine.
How have you seen prep baseball change in Vermilion County over the years?
Going back even to when I played (at Schlarman) in the mid-90s, I feel like baseball’s always been a rich tradition in the area. We’ve sent a lot of kids to college in Vermilion County, and we’ve sent kids to either the minors or even some of them to Major League Baseball. ... The one thing I’ve noticed is there seems to be a lot more parity. There used to be (a) team at the top, and it would be the only team at the top and they would be the best team. And now it seems like there’s three or four teams that seem to be taking the game a lot more serious.