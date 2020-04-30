Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Schlarman’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Vaughn Black Baseball
Marcus Blurton Boys’ track and field
Emma Bogen Girls’ track and field
Capria Brown Girls’ track and field
Gao Cangheng Boys’ track and field
Cole Carnahan Baseball
Cece Damilano Softball
Zach Henk Baseball
Wade Huddleston Baseball
Mae Grace Medlin Girls’ track and field
Quenton Pratt Baseball
Michael Welsh Baseball