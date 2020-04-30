Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Schlarman’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Vaughn Black Baseball

Marcus Blurton Boys’ track and field

Emma Bogen Girls’ track and field

Capria Brown Girls’ track and field

Gao Cangheng Boys’ track and field

Cole Carnahan Baseball

Cece Damilano Softball

Zach Henk Baseball

Wade Huddleston Baseball

Mae Grace Medlin Girls’ track and field

Quenton Pratt Baseball

Michael Welsh Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

