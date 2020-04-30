A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Schlarman baseball player COLE CARNAHAN.
What was the outlook for this year’s team?
It was looking really good, actually. We returned all starters but one, and we had a kid (Zach Henk) transfer in at the start of the year, so he was going to be a great addition to our infield and pitching staff. So I think we were going to do some damage this year. I think we were going to surprise a lot of people that beat us last year and hopefully have a chance to win a regional.
And you had the added dynamic of playing under your dad as the head coach.
He’s been the coach for about seven years. I’ve been lucky, I guess. Most kids don’t get to have their dad coach them all the way up through high school, but I got lucky for that. It’s been fun. He doesn’t really treat me like his kid when we’re playing. It’s really exciting to see how he’s proud of all of us, how he helps all of us. It’s a really fun time just knowing my dad’s out there with me. We’ve talked a little bit (about the season getting canceled) but haven’t really sat down and had a full discussion about it. I’m sure it breaks his heart just as much as it does mine. We obviously would’ve loved to play this year together, but we can’t help the circumstances that we’re under.
How have you and the other five seniors handled the loss of your last prep baseball season?
It’s sad. I know Wade (Huddleston), our catcher, he signed to play baseball at Elmhurst. At least he’s playing next year. And then Quenton Pratt is at Eureka next year, so that’s good for him. But Vaughn (Black) and Michael (Welsh) and Zach, they’re done for this year. So it’s just sad for them they didn’t get to go out and play with their friends for one more year.
What’s next for you athletically?
I’m going to go play (baseball) next year. This season, I actually had a few coaches coming to the games, so (the cancelation) didn’t really help me for that matter. But I’ve contacted a few schools. It’s a lot more difficult than anyone would think, actually. When they don’t get to see you in person, you don’t get that connection.