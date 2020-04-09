St. Joseph-Ogden baseball leader JOSH HALEY discusses his time with the Spartans — which has included a pair of state runner-up finishes — as his ninth season running the program sits in limbo:
How were you feeling about your 2020 team before the coronavirus pandemic caused spring sports’ postponement?
This group has high expectations. We brought back a lot of players from last year’s sectional championship (finalist). ... The first two weeks of practice revealed that we had very mature practices and a lot of accountability. It was a smooth two weeks.
So what was the reaction to suddenly having all activity shut down?
This is just all new. It’s something that’s been hard for me to even come to grips with because my mind and my body are used to one way, and it’s kind of throwing us out of whack. It is a challenge as a coach because you want to keep the communication and relationships open with the players, so it’s hard.
In what ways have you tried to adapt with communication?
I post video messages on our Google Classroom page every day. I’m connecting the past with the present. I’ve got a lot of alumni that are reaching out and posting video messages to the team from a wide variety of subjects. Some guys talk about their playing career, special memories from St. Joe, advice — it’s been awesome. ... I’ve been fortunate my alumni are really committed to us.
How has the community reacted to this challenging time for its high school sports programs?
St. Joe’s a special place. It’s a tremendous community. A lot of support. You even see it in the day-to-day operations, around our local restaurants and grocery stores — just everything that St. Joe has to offer. It does extend beyond athletics. ... Right now they’re making sure there’s support for these kids.
When you accepted the SJ-O baseball job prior to the 2012 season, why did you feel it was in a spot in which it could thrive?
I came from Hoopeston Area — I was the head coach there for seven years. I came down and interviewed for the job. I was a little unsure. Then it was pretty evident after an hour and a half with Mr. (Brian) Brooks and Coach (Dick) Duval this is a special place for academics and athletics. It’s a place we thought baseball could blossom. They had some success, but we thought it could go a couple steps further.